The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Nicole J. Ellsworth, 38, of Brodhead, Wis., was arrested at 3:41 a.m. Friday at Hilton Garden Inn, 1801 Greyhound Park Road, on charges of domestic assault with injury and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents state that she assaulted her partner, Brandon R. Dunnavan, 40, of the same address.
Leah M. Swift, 36, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at 6:42 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, as well as a warrant charging child endangerment.