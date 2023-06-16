PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The District 3 spot on the Platteville Common Council remains empty after no one expressed interest in serving at this week’s council meeting.
Council members hoped to have applicants at their meeting Tuesday night, but the meeting came and went without the emergence of any interested people. It marks the third instance where time has been set aside to interview candidates, only for no candidates to apply or show up.
The seat has been vacant since mid-April when former office holder Barb Daus resigned to move into the District 2 seat.
Daus, the current council president, used to live in District 3 but now resides in District 2 after redistricting. She ran unopposed for the District 2 seat in April after former Council Member Eileen Nickels stepped down.
Council members used the time set aside for interviewing on Tuesday to instead brainstorm ideas for filling the position.
Ideas included sending out targeted mailings to that district advertising the seat and reaching out to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to gauge interest from students because the campus is in District 3. Council members also proposed finding ways to increase the monetary incentive for the position or simply allowing it to remain open until Daus’ original term ends in April 2024, at which point it will be up for election to a normal three-year term.
“We’re going to try to put those ideas together to come up with a recommendation for the (June 27) meeting,” City Manager Clint Langreck said. “Other than that, it’s just keeping up with word-of-mouth advertising to try to find someone from that district.”