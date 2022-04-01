When Teresa Kloser thinks of her mom, she remembers the strength of Delores Kloser.
Delores helped raise 10 children, worked full time and still got up every morning to make breakfast for the kids. Despite having a limited education, she became an accomplished person. When money was tight, she always made do.
“That’s what I really remember about my mom, was that she was just a role model for me and that she was strong and independent,” Teresa said.
Delores, 90, of Dubuque, died in her sleep on Feb. 17 of congestive heart failure.
She was born on July 5, 1931, the ninth of William and Bertha Becker’s 13 children. Her father owned a quarry, and the family farmed their homestead on the outskirts of Dubuque. Delores spent summers working in the fields, and she walked three miles each way to Sacred Heart School.
Delores spent a year at Immaculate Conception Academy but was unable to continue there because the walk was another mile and a half. Instead, she went to work for a family as a live-in mother’s helper, earning $8 per week.
At age 17, she met Joseph Kloser on a blind date. Joseph had asked Delores’s sister out, and while the sister turned him down, she suggested Joseph ask Delores out instead.
“It all started there,” said the couple’s son, also named Joseph Kloser.
Delores and Joseph married in 1950 and went on to have 10 children: Joseph Kloser, Deborah Powers, Karen Kloser, Keith Kloser, Mike Kloser, Ruth Kloser, Laura Wood, Teresa Kloser, Leann McDonald and Bill Kloser.
The couple built the homes in which their children grew up, including one in unincorporated Asbury. Most of the children grew up on the eight acres in Asbury, which were populated with gardens and orchards on which the family relied as a source of food.
The family raised chickens for food and got beef from a farming family. Delores would can food on the hottest day of summer. Before the children could go out to play, they had to work in the gardens.
“We just really relied on that land, and then after we were done, we could go and play until dinnertime,” Laura said.
Delores and Joseph worked hard to make sure the kids were fed and clothed. Delores juggled disciplining the children with trying to love all of them equally.
The family went through periods during which they struggled financially, but Delores was resourceful and always made things work.
“Dad always said she could squeeze a dime so tight it would turn into a dollar,” said her son Joseph.
Despite some of the challenges that came with raising 10 children, Delores and her husband always tried to make sure the kids had what they needed and had time for fun, too. They went on family trips, camped and had a full-sized baseball field in the backyard.
“Yeah, we drove them nuts, but they always, in the end, really tried to make sure that we got to do things in life,” Laura said.
The couple’s resourcefulness carried into other aspects of life, and they passed that skill onto their children.
When Teresa was in college studying graphic design and wanted a drafting table for Christmas, her dad made her one. When her dad bought a property out at Leisure Lake, he obtained an old schoolhouse, tore it down and rebuilt it as a cabin on the lakefront.
“They worked together to figure out how to make things happen,” Teresa said.
Delores was a talented seamstress, a skill she started to hone when she was growing up and one she put to use throughout her life. She worked at Flexsteel Industries as a sewing technician and in midlife took a job at Rhomberg’s Fur and Leather Gallery, where she spent 40 years.
She also put her skills to use at home, sewing dresses for her children and patching up torn blue jeans.
“She took pride in her abilities,” said her son Joseph.
While she was skilled as a seamstress, her children admit that she wasn’t quite as skilled a cook — though they don’t begrudge her for that.
“Cooking for 10-plus people every day is a chore, and the fact that she did it was awesome because I couldn’t do it every day,” Teresa said. “She wasn’t a great cook. Our dogs were well-fed under the table.”
Though work and family responsibilities kept Delores busy, she still somehow found time for her many hobbies.
Delores was an avid gardener who kept plants inside and outside her home. Everywhere she lived, she kept up a garden of perennials.
“She was lucky she had 10 kids because we took care of (the flower gardens) with her vegetable gardens, but her flower gardens, they were just all around the house,” Laura said.
Delores also enjoyed looming rugs, painting plaster figurines, breeding Pekingese dogs and refinishing old furniture. She was an avid fan of Western movies and loved anything featuring John Wayne.
She also loved going to garage sales and searching for antiques, often buying something, bringing it home and telling her husband that one of the children wanted it.
“He figured out pretty quickly that it was just for Mom, and she would say that she got it for one of the kids,” Teresa said.
As their children grew up and left the house, Delores and Joseph often would make a point to visit their family, which remained tightknit. They had the chance to travel on their own and went to Europe and Mexico. They grew closer as a couple with more time to focus on their relationship.
Delores stayed sharp as she got older, remaining in her home until her death and refusing to let problems with her hip keep her from gardening.
“Her mind was still good,” Keith said. “It was her heart that gave out.”
Laura said she appreciates now how strong her parents made each of their children.
“They made me who I am, and I’m proud of what they did as parents,” she said.