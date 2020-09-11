MANCHESTER, Iowa — Less than one week after he was sentenced to life in prison without parole, an Earlville farmer has filed his notice of appeal of his conviction and sentence for killing his wife.
Todd M. Mullis, 44, reiterated his innocence last Friday in Iowa District Court of Delaware County before he was given the mandatory sentence for a conviction of first-degree murder.
Mullis was convicted by a jury in September 2019 for killing Amy Mullis, 39, at the couple’s farm in November 2018.
Authorities said Todd Mullis fatally stabbed his wife, with whom he had been experiencing marital conflict, with a corn rake and then attempted to frame her death as a farm accident. The trial was moved to Dubuque due to pretrial publicity.
The notice filed this week notes that Mullis will submit an appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court.