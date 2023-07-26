A fish at a Dubuque museum is spared the fate of many of its relatives in the wild.
The largemouth bass residents of the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium don’t have to worry about ending up on the hook-end of a fishing line.
“People really enjoy fishing for them — I do, too,” said Jacob Harmon, an aquarist at the museum. “They are fun to fish for.”
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile looks at a fish species that peacefully swims in two aquariums at the Dubuque facility.
Largemouth bass are one of the most popular recreational fish species in the United States and the subject of fishing tournaments.
“They are a cool fish species,” Harmon said. “My favorite type of fishing is top-water fishing, when you have a lure on top of the water. Largemouth like to eat off the top, so they will crush a lure and you will see a big splash of water. It’s fun to watch — they are an explosive fish.”
The natural range for the fish is north and south from the Great Lakes through the Mississippi River and its watershed.
“They have been introduced to the Western United States and Northeast United States,” Harmon said. “You find them in the Mississippi River, ponds, lakes, streams — you name it and you will find it in the Midwest.”
The museum has three largemouth bass in the Main Channel aquarium and several smaller ones in the Backwater Marsh aquarium.
The aptly named largemouth bass is a fish species with a large mouth that includes an upper jaw that extends back past the eye in adults.
“Their average size is about 3 pounds,” Harmon said. “They get much larger down South.”
The heaviest reported largemouth bass weighed 22 pounds, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
“They get larger down South because they have a longer growing period,” Harmon said.
Harmon said southern largemouth bass consume more food than their Midwestern counterparts because the warmer water temperatures of the South correspond to higher metabolism rates for the fish.
“The higher the (water) temperature, the higher the metabolism,” he said.
Besides fishermen, birds commonly prey upon largemouth bass.
“Down South they also have alligators and alligator gar that will prey upon them,” Harmon said. “When they are small, other fish will prey upon them.”
Largemouth bass themselves are carnivorous fish.
“They are opportune predators,” Harmon said. “They will eat almost anything that will fit inside their mouths. Their favorite food is invertebrates but they really like sunfish and they really like dragonflies.”
