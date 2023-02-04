Dubuque police propose installing automated speed cameras in the city that could issue fines to motorists driving above the speed limit.

Dubuque City Council members on Monday, Feb. 6, are expected to vote on whether to approve the implementation of the cameras. If council members choose to move forward with the cameras, city officials will draft an ordinance laying out how the cameras would operate and impose penalties.

