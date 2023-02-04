Dubuque police propose installing automated speed cameras in the city that could issue fines to motorists driving above the speed limit.
Dubuque City Council members on Monday, Feb. 6, are expected to vote on whether to approve the implementation of the cameras. If council members choose to move forward with the cameras, city officials will draft an ordinance laying out how the cameras would operate and impose penalties.
Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen on Friday said that locations at which the cameras would be placed, when they would be installed and how much residents would be charged for civil citations remain undetermined.
“This is something that we are still exploring,” Jensen said. “If we get this approved, we’ll do more research on this and see where it takes us.”
Jensen said the city would choose where to install the cameras based on crash data, traffic volume and complaints submitted by residents. A memo to City Council members lists several locations as potential camera sites, including the Northwest Arterial, the intersection of Dodge and Locust streets, U.S. 61/151 and the corridor of Central Avenue and White Street.
If council members agree to implement the cameras, they would be maintained and managed by a third-party vendor and all citations would be reviewed by a Dubuque police officer before they are issued, Jensen said
He also said the vendor likely would pay for installation and maintenance of the cameras, minimizing any upfront costs for the city.
Jensen said he is proposing the cameras as a means to improve overall traffic safety.
There were 1,510 traffic crashes in Dubuque in 2022, including six fatal crashes. Of those crashes, 439 were caused by failure to maintain control, a category Jensen said includes crashes caused by speeding, though he could not specify the number of crashes where speeding was the main contributing factor.
Jensen did note that several of last year’s fatal crashes were caused by excessive speed, including the July crash on the Northwest Arterial that resulted in the deaths of three teens.
Jensen said he and other Dubuque Police Department staff began talking about introducing automated speed cameras following that crash.
“The whole point of this is to change driving behavior,” Jensen said. “The fact is that we don’t have enough officers to monitor all these streets at all times, but we need to do something to make sure that people are driving more carefully.”
Jensen said he also believes the cameras would help address the police department’s prolonged staffing shortage. With 13 current police officer vacancies, Jensen said the city does not have the manpower to properly enforce basic traffic laws.
Reached on Friday, City Council members Ric Jones, Danny Sprank, Susan Farber, Katy Wethal and Mayor Brad Cavanagh said they support the proposal.
“I think it’s the only way to really attack the problem,” Jones said. “We hear from neighborhood associations all the time about how people are driving too fast. This is how you stop that.”
Council Member David Resnick said he opposes the current proposal and that the city first must provide much more detail on how cameras would be implemented before he agrees to sign off on it.
“The decision to use speed cameras should be based precisely on the information that we do not have and are not getting on Monday,” Resnick said. “We don’t have any information on accident history and crash data for these intersections, what the fine amounts will be, where the money is going. Those are the kinds of things that are important for me to know first.”
Council Member Laura Roussell on Friday had not decided where she stood on the proposal, but she said she looks forward to learning more about it Monday.
Automated traffic cameras have operated in communities throughout the country for years, including in major Iowa cities such as Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Des Moines.
In general, the cameras have reduced crashes in the areas at which they were installed.
After Cedar Rapids installed automated traffic cameras along a portion of U.S. 380 in 2010, crashes with injuries were reduced by 62%, and overall crashes fell 37%, according to a report from the city. A study by University of Illinois Department of Urban Planning and Policy also found that Chicago’s implementation of the automated traffic cameras reduced fatal crashes by 12% from 2015 to 2017.
However, the use of the cameras also has been controversial.
In 2019, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled against a class action lawsuit claiming Cedar Rapids’ use of automated traffic cameras violates equal protection and due process rights, and the ruling allowed the cameras to remain in use.
In 2015, the Chicago Tribune reported that Chicago’s automated traffic camera system improperly had issued $2.4 million in tickets in its first two years of operation, such as tickets issued for violating school zone speed limits even though no children were present.
Jensen said other communities’ use of automated traffic cameras has not been perfect, but he believes Dubuque officials can work to develop a system that both will improve traffic safety and not unfairly assign fines to residents.
“I would be happy if we never issue a ticket because that means it’s working,” Jensen said. “This has nothing to do with money. It’s about slowing people down.”
