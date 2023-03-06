Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A decade into her career, a woman has opened her own barbershop space in Dubuque.
King Kutz opened in January at 3372 Center Grove Drive, near Hampton Inn Dubuque. Owner Ana Neuhaus has worked as a professional hairstylist since 2012, when she graduated from Capri College.
“I cannot believe how much King Kutz has actually been growing,” she said. “I’ve gotten about 30 new clients since January, really from Instagram and word of mouth. It’s really been booming. The biggest thing I am looking forward to is creating a safe space for everybody to feel welcome.”
Neuhaus said she has worked with multiple franchise haircutting businesses in Dubuque before deciding to go out on her own in April 2021, renting space in other businesses before finding her current location advertised on Facebook.
“I came into it with no plan,” she said. “I didn’t have my hopes up. I thought I’d just go to look at it. I looked at it and signed the lease the same day.”
Currently, Neuhaus is the only barber working in the shop, but another will start in May, and she hopes to add a third barber soon.
Neuhaus said her passion for doing men’s haircuts specifically has been cultivated over the years, as learning new styles has been a challenge she enjoyed. She also has loved getting to know her clients and inspiring confidence in them, which inspired the barbershop’s name.
“I found myself encouraging (my clients) and telling them to go for what they want and that they can do anything in this world,” she said. “I caught myself telling them to look in the mirror and tell me what they saw, and they would say something basic, like their name. And I would say, ‘No, you should see a king, a person who can build their own empire.’”
King Kutz is open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for appointments, though after-hours appointments are possible. Appointments can be booked at kingkutzbyana.booksy.com. The business also can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/MensCuts441 and on Instagram @kingkutzbyana.
