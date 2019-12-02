SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
Retired Eagles Activity Club, 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Open Gym Play — Granny Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road. The Leisure Services Department sponsors an open gym play for Granny Basketball on Monday evenings.
Sibling Class, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. No fee.
Tuesday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Monday Night Movies, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Catch a flick at the second floor screening room. Film titles are announced on Facebook.
Performing Arts
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13th St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
LEARNING
Today
Lego Explorers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos and Duplo Blocks. December’s theme is Yeti Mountain. For kindergarten and older.
Tuesday
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. Guests welcome.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 weigh-in, 6-7 meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hangups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be lord in every area of your life.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, room 4. Open meeting.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Bartels conference room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Al-Anon Monday Night AFG, 6 p.m., Mercy Medical Center-Dyersville (Iowa), 1111 Third St. SW.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
The Point Neighborhood Association Annual Christmas Social, 6-8 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 1700 Rhomberg Ave., basement. A family event for all residents who live, work, have a business and go to school in the Point Area. Bring a canned food item and donations for Sunnycrest Manor. Bring the kids, as a special visitor will stop by.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Teen DIY: Holiday Painted Ornaments, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Create either splatter paint or hand-drawn holiday ornaments. Projects can take as few as 15 minutes. For grades 6-12.
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill. Singles only.
Chair Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A trained instructor will lead an hour of gentle-style yoga adapted to be done sitting on or standing by a chair. Bring a towel and mat for the last pose.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
“Star Wars” Escape Room, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Sign up for a half-hour slot with a team of up to five, and see if you can solve the escape room. For third through fifth graders, with an adult.
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 12:15 to 4 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Bad Art Night: Holiday Cookies, 6:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Come to Bad Art Night: Holiday Cookies and explore your non-existent artistic side. For ages 18 and older.