DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members recently learned that the city’s finances are governed by a set of strong internal controls.
Steve Duggan, of Hogan-Hansen P.C., recently gave a brief overview of the city’s 75-page annual audit.
Dyersville’s unrestricted cash balance decreased over the past year by about $1.4 million and stood at about $2.5 million at year’s end.
“The major reason for that decrease, as you probably know, is the number of capital projects that went on in the city last year,” Duggan said.
The city’s general fund was slightly down compared to the previous year.
“The total general fund expenditures this year were $2,962,000, which was just about $30,000 less than the year before,” Duggan said.
On the other side of the finance equation, the general fund revenues, which are fueled primarily by property taxes and services fees, grew.
“That total revenue was $3,054,000 in the general fund this year, compared to $2,870,000 the year before,” Duggan said.
Separate from the general fund, the city also saw increases in other revenue areas.
“You’ve set your rates high enough to generate sufficient cash flows to meet the debt service requirements, the ongoing principal and interest requirements as well as covering operating expenses and having funding for all the projects that are going on,” Duggan said.
He said the firm also examined the city’s internal controls and found them to be in good shape.
“We are pleased to report that there were no identified weaknesses in your internal controls with respect to the administration of funds within the city,” Duggan said. “So that’s a good thing.”
After receiving the report, Mayor Jeff Jacque noted he was pleased with the findings and hopes the public is aware that the city is being properly managed.
“I just want to make sure our citizens are aware that we’re running a tight ship,” he said.