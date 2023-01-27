When Daniel Thole, principal of Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School in Dubuque, talked to the school’s staff recently about the potential impacts of a new artificial intelligence software called ChatGPT, he didn’t mince words.

“I told them, there’s no way to say this lightly: What we are witnessing right now is going to change the entire landscape of education,” Thole said.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.