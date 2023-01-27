When Daniel Thole, principal of Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School in Dubuque, talked to the school’s staff recently about the potential impacts of a new artificial intelligence software called ChatGPT, he didn’t mince words.
“I told them, there’s no way to say this lightly: What we are witnessing right now is going to change the entire landscape of education,” Thole said.
ChatGPT — which stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer — is an online chatbot developed by San Francisco-based company OpenAI that launched on Nov. 30. It can answer questions, write computer code and compose stories, articles, poems, essays, music and more, based on a vast array of digital data, as well as the input of other users.
In the two months since ChatGPT appeared, educators such as Thole have been reckoning with the program’s potential use as a cheating tool for assignments such as essays. Earlier this month, New York City public schools banned ChatGPT from school devices and wireless networks.
But local educators reached by the Telegraph Herald said they don’t view a ban on the chatbot as either enforceable or worthwhile. Rather, they feel the advent of artificial intelligence technology such as ChatGPT can encourage teachers to rethink how they assess students, while also serving as a potential teaching device.
“I think we’re going to have to embrace it as a digital resource tool … and do what we do with a lot of digital tools, which is educating our faculty, staff and students on its appropriate use,” said Coby Culbertson, Dubuque Community School District chief technology officer, later adding, “In my opinion, it’s going to have more benefits than drawbacks.”
Detecting and adjusting
Robert Adams, director of Center for Learning and Teaching at Loras College in Dubuque, said at the end of the fall semester, staff caught two students who used ChatGPT to answer questions for an assignment or exam.
“One of the things that tipped it off was … there were no citations,” he said.
This semester, Center for Learning and Teaching staff plan to offer faculty workshops about ChatGPT and its capabilities, limitations and impacts. Clarke University Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty Eden Wales Freedman said Clarke’s faculty development committee will meet to discuss the topic of AI cheating and plans to hold similar faculty seminars.
Local educators compared ChatGPT and similar AI platforms to the onset of calculators, which changed how mathematics was assessed and the types of knowledge that students were expected to retain and apply.
“It’s not all about getting the right answer,” Adams said. “It’s about what you do with it once you’ve got it … so how do we ask (students) questions that prompt those next steps?”
Thole said teachers might use more in-class assignments, ask students to prepare oral presentations or lead discussions to test their knowledge in real time.
“If developing a logical, coherent argument that considers counterarguments is the goal, then assigning an asynchronous persuasive essay written at home is probably not the future,” he said.
Adams plans to advise Loras staff to tailor their assignments more uniquely to their courses, asking students to address specific points from class discussions in their assignments or topics that apply only to Loras.
And Wales Freedman said professors might break up writing assignments, requiring students to submit outlines and complete writing conferences as they work.
“That makes reliance on AI much more difficult because students are having to show their thought process as they go … and if professors conference with their students about their writing, they’ll get to know their students as writers and be able to spot (use of AI technology) more easily,” she said.
Culbertson, Adams and Wales Freedman also said companies are exploring the development of online tools to detect content created by an AI program, similar to plagiarism checking software such as Turnitin.com.
“We’ll also continue … to educate students about academic dishonesty, reinforcing those beliefs about how you should be able to use this technology for the benefit of your education, not for nefarious purposes,” Culbertson said.
Potential benefits
Thole said despite ChatGPT’s potential to create plagiarism problems, it also could be beneficial for teachers.
“An effective teacher is going to use the chatbot as a robotic, intelligent teacher aid that can help give feedback to students, and lower elementary teachers can ask it for creative solutions on ways to teach vocabulary,” he said. “This software’s so smart. It can help lift some of that cognitive load for a teacher.”
He noted that the chatbot can be incorrect — OpenAI officials acknowledge on the company’s website that “ChatGPT sometimes writes plausible-sounding but incorrect or nonsensical answers” — and that there is much still unknown about artificial intelligence’s potential threats to privacy, meaning it should be used cautiously.
Adams said ChatGPT could serve as a “starting point” for students in their research process and help generate new ways of looking at a problem, and that it also could provide an opportunity for educators to address the ethics involved in technology use.
Wales Freedman said teachers might ask students to critique ChatGPT’s writing output and analyze the differences between an AI-generated answer and a human-created one. Computer science courses could partner with writing courses, she said, for an assignment on how AI both helps and hinders the writing process.
“There are ways to use (artificial intelligence software) to encourage critical and creative thinking if the assignments themselves are critical and creative,” she said.
