GALENA, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation seeks input for a study addressing the state’s rail system, and local economic authorities encourage citizens to share their thoughts on the possibility of restoring a passenger rail service between Rockford and Dubuque.
The statewide rail-needs assessment will evaluate the current condition and capacity of the state’s rail system and identify potential issues. It is scheduled to be completed in January.
Local organizations are particularly interested in any impact the study might have for the Black Hawk Line, an Amtrak-operated passenger rail service between Rockford and Dubuque that was discontinued in 1981.
With plans for a new line from Chicago to Rockford in place, the possibility of extending the line to Dubuque is once again garnering attention.
Emily Legel, executive director of Northwest Illinois Economic Development, said restoring that local rail service could potentially benefit local commuters. She hopes the study will provide a clearer picture of citizens’ needs and concerns regarding the rail system.
“I just want to make sure that whatever (rail service) is brought back is feasible,” she said.
In addition to the statewide study, Northwest Illinois Economic Development is one of several entities currently working with the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transportation Study committee on a separate study regarding the Black Hawk Line.
This study is being conducted by Chicago-based consulting firm Quandel Consultants. It is examining issues such as routes, ridership, equipment conditions, stations and associated costs and revenue potential for a restored Black Hawk Line.
“The study is a feasibility study … to get an idea what it would cost and take to get a service from Rockford to Dubuque,” said Chandra Ravada, director of transportation planning and transit services with East Central Intergovernmental Association, an entity assisting the DMATS committee. “We want a service which can compete well with automobiles and can help people in our regions commute to Chicago.”
Ravada said Quandel Consultants is conducting work sessions for the 13-month study and preparing information to share with the public.
In the meantime, Legel encouraged citizens to participate in the statewide rail-needs assessment, which is accepting comments through Monday, June 14, at www.illinoisrailneeds.org.