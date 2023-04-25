STOCKTON, Ill. — Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation recently announced the acquisition of a natural area near Stockton and plans to host an event there next month.
The organization acquired 70 wooded acres adjacent to the 335-acre Wards Grove Nature Preserve, according to a press release.
The release states that Wards Grove is an Illinois Natural Area Inventory site. Illinois Natural Area Inventory provides information about high quality natural areas, habitats of endangered species and other natural features, which is used to guide land acquisition and protection programs by governments, private landowners and conservation organizations.
Most of the funding for the acquisition was provided by Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation, with remaining costs covered by JDCF’s land acquisition fund.
The public can visit the new 70-acre property on May 12, when JDCF Director of Special Projects Tom Clay will lead a free birding walk at 9 a.m. Parking for the event will be adjacent to 13068 E. Airport Road.
Participants will look and listen for various bird species, including Acadian flycatcher, ovenbird, American redstart, scarlet tanager, veery, pileated woodpecker and black and white warbler, according to a press release.
No RSVPs are required. The event is subject to weather-related postponements or cancellations. Attendees are asked to check JDCF’s website or Facebook page for updates.
