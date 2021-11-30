The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday night was set to vote on a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for a county-owned nursing home, but a federal judge in Missouri halted the plan earlier in the day.
The policy for Sunnycrest Manor was designed to comply with both the Biden administration’s order that facilities accepting Medicaid or Medicare require vaccinations — barring sincere religious or medical exemptions — among staff, as well as the State of Iowa’s new law that aimed to soften that mandate. Sunnycrest staff would have had to receive either their first shot or an exemption by Dec. 5.
But earlier in the day, U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp issued a temporary injunction blocking the order from being enforced in 10 states, including Iowa, that sued the federal government to kill the order.
So, the Dubuque County supervisors made no move to approve the policy when it came up during their meeting. That left Sunnycrest Administrator Dani Ettema waiting until it can be approved.
“We have to have our policy in place in case the order plays out in court quickly,” she told the Telegraph Herald.
At Sunnycrest, 82% of 147 staff members are fully vaccinated, with two more having received only their first dose.
“We have a few who just got their first shot with that December date coming because they wanted to get ahead of it,” Ettema said.
That leaves 24 employees completely unvaccinated.
“We will obviously ask them to either get vaccinated or get an exemption,” Ettema said. “But if they don’t, we will have to decide whether we put them on administrative leave or we have to terminate.”
The policy proposed Monday night included the forms for religious and health exemptions, which means Ettema also cannot begin distributing an official form yet.
The county supervisors agreed to vote on those forms separately at their next meeting.
Ettema said that if or when the federal order does take effect, it will have a negative impact on workforce.
“How bad depends on which department they come from,” she said. “Nursing will be different than some others since we have some vacancies in nurses, CNAs like all over the country. But staff has been great about moving departments to help.”
Workforce problems was listed as a reason for the injunction by the judge. Locally, that is true in other nursing homes as well.
At Stonehill Communities, 81% of staff are now vaccinated, up from around 75% in August. But Administrator Peg Stockel said Monday that the facility has had to close wings designed to hold 40 residents due to staffing shortages.
“The vaccine has worked,” she said. “People might still get COVID, but they are not near as sick. But when CMS issued this mandate, we were already in a workforce crisis.”