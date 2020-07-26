A man who threatened Dubuque police officers with a blade recently was sentenced to probation and time at a treatment facility.
Terry J. Sproule Jr., 30, no permanent address, was sentenced in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to five years of probation after pleading guilty to interference with official acts while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Sproule also was ordered to reside at a residential treatment facility for one year or until the First Judicial District Department of Corrections determines that he has earned maximum benefits for release.
Dubuque police officers said they were forced to use "less-lethal munition" and multiple stun gun blasts to subdue Sproule outside of a business at Fourth Street and Central Avenue on March 21.
According to court documents, Sproule was walking near Fifth and Main streets at about 11:15 a.m. Sproule was wanted on a warrant for third-degree theft.
The officer and Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy approached Sproule, who then brandished knife blades from a multi-tool and told officers to leave, documents state.
Sproule kept walking away from officers while wielding the weapon and refused to drop it, prompting authorities to use a "less-lethal munition," a type of weapon designed to incapacitate but not kill a target, along with a stun gun, according to authorities.