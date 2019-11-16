The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Deeann L. Carner, 47, of 17795 Peru Road, No. 32, was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Lincoln Avenue on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of meth.
- Aubrey L. Sanders, 32, of 10543 Emberwood Drive, No. 3, was arrested at 7:10 a.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging a third-offense sex offender registration violation.
- Chase M. Burkart, 21, no permanent address, was arrested at 11 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.