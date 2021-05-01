A local organization recently awarded $15,000 to Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque for its dental program.
The group 100+ Women Who Care raised $10,000, allowing it to apply for matching funds from Schultz Family Foundation, according to a press release.
Since its first Dubuque chapter meeting four years ago, 100+ Women Who Care have raised $340,500 for area nonprofit organizations. In 2020, the group raised $54,100 for 15 area nonprofits.
For more information, email 100womendubuque@gmail.com.