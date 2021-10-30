In the early hours of Friday, the Democratic majority in the Illinois General Assembly approved a congressional redistricting map skewed in that party’s favor, which puts Jo Daviess County in unfamiliar territory.
This new map was released to the public after 7 p.m. Thursday night, before a vote after midnight.
It solved one problem in a draft released earlier this week which split Jo Daviess between two districts, bemoaned by local Democrats and Republicans alike. But, the county will join a restructured 16th District, removing it from most other counties it shared representation with for the past 10 years.
As approved, the 16th District would cover Jo Daviess County, then run east along Illinois’ northern border until bending south around Rockford, then spreading out, fluidly dodging urban centers to fill rural areas in the central, northern third of the state.
That is a far stretch from the current 17th District Jo Daviess is in now — represented by outgoing Democrat U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos — which is largely a Mississippi River district, before cutting southeast to catch Peoria.
Iowa Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport — who represents Jo Daviess — voted against the maps with the rest of his party. Friday afternoon he called them an “embarrassment to democracy.”
“You just can’t serve people correctly the way those maps are drawn,” he said. “There’s a process of being able to serve three-quarters of a million people. It can’t be done the way they drew it. They know that.”
Jo Daviess Democrats are no happier with the position the approved maps put them in. Spokesman Nick Hyde shared the concern that the county would be ill served.
“It is such a large district, our representative is now going to be four hours away,” he said. “And the population base in this part of the district is going to be too small. At least when we were in the 17th district, it felt like we were part of it. Looking at this, it makes me feel like we’re going to be on an island.”
Hyde assumed that representative would be current 18th District U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, an ally of former President Donald Trump. The approved map put LaHood and the current 16th District’s U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, in the same district. Friday morning, Kinzinger — a Trump critic — announced he would not run for reelection.
LaHood’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment. No Democrat has yet announced for the new 16th District.
The map also removes Jo Daviess County from the campaign ground of several candidates vying for the 17th in 2022 — Rockford Democrat Jonathan Logemann, Democrat Angie Normoyle and East Moline Republican Esther Joy King.
King ran a close 2020 race against Bustos, winning 48% of the vote. Her campaign said she resented losing Jo Daviess from the 17th among other aspects of the map.
“I believe representation should be based on relationships with people,” she said in a statement. “These maps split up communities, split up neighborhoods, and split up neighbors. Last night, under the cloak of darkness politicians picked their voters. This is a Picasso painting, but it is certainly not art. It is the very definition of corruption.”
As of late Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker had not signed the maps.
Chesney guessed that if he did, the maps would be the target of lawsuits.