EPWORTH, Iowa -- Western Dubuque School Board members recently heard that the district is on solid financial footing.
“We are doing well financially any way you want to measure it,” said Mark Frasher, director of business and finance, to board members.
Revenues and expenses for the 2021-22 year show healthy balances in most of the district fund accounts.
Fund accounts and their balances are:
General: revenues of $44,514,464 and expenses of $43,036,325 for a net of $1,478,139.
Activity: revenues of $1,036,222 and expenses of $1,006,930 for a net of $29,292.
Management: revenues of $713,089 and expenses of $872,633 for a net of -$159,544.
Sales tax: revenues of $3,865,115 and expenses of $2,393,327 for a net of $1,471,787.
PPEL: revenues of 1,781,743 and expenses of $1,538,897 for a net of $242,846.
Debt service: revenues of $3,267,823 and expenses of $2,540,273 for a net of $727,550.
Nutrition: revenues of $3,586,262 and expenses of $2,540,273 for a net of $1,045,989.
Revenues total $58,764,718 and expenses, $53,928,659.
Ending balances in the accounts total $28,697,711, with the general fund balance of $8,879,379, the activity fund $783,485, management fund $4,302,058, sales tax fund $4,470,464, PPEL fund $2,535,793, debt service fund $6,525,227 and nutrition fund $1,201,307.
