DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Fifty years ago, 81-year-old barber August “Gust” Kramer, of Dyersville, shared stories from his long career with the Telegraph Herald.
Kramer had seen many changes in the profession during his more than 60 years of barbering. Barbers offered private baths in the early days of his career, and he told the TH that throwing out the used bathwater often produced thick layers of ice outside the shop in winter.
Here is the profile of Kramer that appeared in the TH on Nov. 21, 1969.
AT 81, GUST IS STILL CLIPPIN’ EMDYERSVILLE, Iowa — Gust E. Kramer has a straight razor so sharp it’s capable of splitting a hair into six pieces, if Gust could see to do it.
He had 20 such blades. Sixty-one years of experience, too. Yet, he used a super safety razor with six handy blade adjustments to shave a customer on his 61st anniversary of barbering.
Yes, 61 years ago the 81-year-old barber was left alone at the barbershop while his boss went hunting.
As fate would have it, two boys — in their teens — entered for haircuts, and Gust began snipping locks. His boss arrived as he was finishing the second, saying, “Yer doin’ a dandy job, so you can cut ’em from now on.”
With no more than two months of training — “Mostly watching” — Gust was a barber.
He celebrated that anniversary by cutting the hair of his great-grandchild, 8-month-old Jody Kerker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Kerker, in his Dyersville shop.
Times have changed. Ask Gust, who estimates he could fill at least once his present, one-room, one-chair shop with all of the hair he has cut through the years.
“Yeah,” he said while unwrapping a steaming hot towel from a patron. “There’s a hell of a difference in barbering today. These boys letting their hair grow, and now with the electric shavers, people are doing their own shaving. I used to shave about 50 or 60 different guys a week. It was a dime a shave years ago. Guys would come in about once a week. A quarter for a haircut. Quarter for a bath. Then, with the plumbing and running water, the baths went out. After the first war, shaves went up to 15 cents, haircuts to 35 cents.”
Those were the days, Gust explained.
“The baths were problems,” he said. “You had to pump the bucket of water from a well. We warmed the water on a stove, five gallons at a time. The tub was in a private room. And after the bath, we’d throw the water into the street. Sometimes, there’d be 2 or 3 feet of ice in front of the shop. There weren’t no gutters then.”
Gust didn’t attend a barber’s college, now required in the trade. His first shop was in Alta Vista, then Earlville, and finally, Dyersville, where he has had several locations.