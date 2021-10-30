DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Buzzing wood sanders, whining drills and thumping hammers were the soundtrack at Dyersville's Commercial Club Park early Saturday.
Over two dozen people gathered to build beds for charity in the park's pavilion on the cool morning, showing up by 7:30 a.m. and working four about three more hours.
"It's a great turnout today," Manchester volunteer Tirzah Wedewer said.
The bed-build, hosted by Sleep in Heavenly Peace of Delaware County, was planned in order to construct 20 bed frames for children in need. J&L Lumber donated lumber and the Dyersville Community Foundation raised $10,000. Other volunteers also pitched in with donated sets of bedding and quilts.
On Saturday, the majority of volunteers started out by sanding wooden boards. Then, they drilled holes and pieced together headboards and railings.
Dyersville volunteer Nancy Dunkel was one of the volunteers sanding boards, a first for her.
Dunkel, a former member of the Iowa House, said that the morning might have inspired her to take the new skill home and try out sanding again on her family's giant homemade Jenga blocks.
"It's just amazing to me how many people are kind and caring in our community," Dunkel said. "I think this effort just shows that. It represents what our community does."
The bed pieces were also stained and branded with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace logo.
"We give them some guidelines on the basics of staying safe and having fun and making sure the beds are safe for the kids," Wedewer said.
Wedewer helped volunteers sign-in as they showed up. Volunteers don't need to have any prior experience to pitch in, though Wedewer said that about half of the people she saw Saturday had attended a bed-build in the past.
Last year, Delaware County residents Keith Kramer and Lynn Chesnut started a Delaware County chapter of the organization, which builds beds across the country.
"It's all volunteers and donations that make this thing tick," Chesnut said. "As many as 50 people sometimes show up for these builds."
Since the group started last year, volunteers have built 168 beds locally, though there was a period of several months when bed deliveries were halted due to the pandemic.
"No kids in our town will sleep on the floor," Chesnut, of Hopkinton, said, repeating the Sleep in Heavenly Peace slogan.
Organizations like the Bellevue chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and quilting groups in Manchester have donated blankets and quilts this month.
The Delaware County chapter has begun looking at expanding into surrounding, inspiring the Dyersville event this week. The chapter now covers Dyersville, Worthington, Strawberry Point, Winthrop and Quasqueton in addition to Delaware County.
"Dyersville has been extremely supportive," Kramer said.
Families in need can request a bed online. Then, a smaller group of volunteers will deliver the bed complete with new bedding and blankets.
Bed deliveries are exciting for children, Wedewer said.
"They like to watch and help out with the process of building their bed," Wedewer said.
Another bed-build is being planned in December at Strawberry Point. Volunteers can keep up with future builds through the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Facebook page.