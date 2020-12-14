Richard Szydlowski unloaded 12 wooden desks from a pickup truck at the Dubuque Community School District warehouse last week.
Szydlowski had spent recent weeks constructing the desks and perfecting their design. They were now ready to be delivered to students who don’t have a space to call their own on days they are learning remotely.
“If you don’t have a dedicated space, then your computer, your paperwork, your pencils and paper get lost, get moved around, so it can provide better focus and better motivation for students to work at home,” he said.
Szydlowski recently partnered with the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools to launch an effort to supply desks to students who need them. After designing and building the first set of desks, he now seeks to grow the initiative into a communitywide project.
“My goal was simply to get a project going that could be sustained in some way,” he said.
Dubuque public school students this fall are learning remotely either full time or part time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of them don’t have a designated space to work and find themselves completing schoolwork at dining room tables, beds or couches, Szydlowski said.
He said he hopes providing those students with a desk helps them stay focused as they complete their schoolwork.
He based his design for the desks on those used for similar projects in other communities, tweaking them to come up with something sturdy and quick to produce. He made five prototype designs for district and foundation officials to select the one that worked best.
Szydlowski’s ultimate goal, though, is to turn the project into a wider effort. He is now turning his efforts to helping make the project sustainable.
“This was a process that we could do much faster if you can get the right people involved and get a catalyst,” he said. “And the catalyst, to me, is having a dozen desks that you can put in people’s hands, and then it suddenly becomes real.”
He and foundation officials now seek volunteers to help build more desks. They already have secured assistance from Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., with officials there supplying discounted materials and cutting them into kits for volunteers to assemble.
The business also plans to host an opportunity for employees to help build desks.
Amy Unmacht, executive director of the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools, said she has already received requests for dozens of desks.
“The number we make is really up to the community need, so we’ll try to fulfill every request that we have,” she said.
She expressed her appreciation for the time and effort Szydlowski put into starting the project.
“It’s wonderful to have individuals that will come forward and share their ideas and have that outside community view,” she said.