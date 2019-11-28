MANCHESTER, Iowa — Delaware County supervisors recently approved bids for the new county sheriff’s office and jail in Manchester even though they came in more than $800,000 higher than predicted.
The new facility will be built on about 4 acres north of West Howard Street near North 13th Street. The nearly 20,000-square-foot structure will house the county’s jail administration and intake and will have the capacity to hold up to 38 inmates.
More than 85% of voters cast ballots in favor of issuing $5.9 million in bonds to support the project earlier this year.
Estimated to cost $5.9 million to build, the project now has a price tag of $6.7 million.
The approval of the higher-than-expected bids was recommended by building consultant, John Hansen, president of Midwest Construction Consultants.
According to Hansen, the increase lies in two areas: earthwork at the site and a 20% to 30% hike in material costs.
“I think these costs caught us all off guard,” Hansen told the supervisors.
He said the supervisors had three options: reduce the building size, find additional funding or rebid the project.
He advised against the latter — “I think we have the lowest bids we are going to get” — and changing the building design.
“We tried to minimize the size of the jail in our design, but it does meet your needs for the future,” he said. “By going in and trying to take away a part of the building, we would be minimizing that, and the cost in the future to build it won’t be any less expensive.”
Supervisor Jeff Madlom said he was for looking for additional funds for the project but did not want to exceed the $5.9 million amount.
“We are not going back to the public and asking for more than the original amount,” he said.
Hansen told Madlom and the other supervisors that the project will exceed the $5.9 million.
“We can’t get back down to it,” he said. “If we have additional funds we can appropriate toward the project, then our recommendation would be to award the bids, then see what we can get down to control the project budget. That would be our recommendation.”
Hansen also addressed downsizing the earthwork at the site.
“We have a four-acre site, and we are using approximately two acres,” he said. “Instead of filling in that portion of the site, we could leave that part down and fill it over a period of time with fill from secondary roads bringing it up over time. That’s a definite option to bring down costs.”
Following the meeting, Madlom said the supervisors had to go forward with the project.
“Do we continue to go forward even though it’s slightly above what we anticipated and hoped it would be, or do we scrap the project and start over? I think we have come so far and we are so close that we can control and finish this project at $5.9 million,” he said. “Part of the costs can be eliminated with some redoing of dirt work.
“We also have some sources for other dollars. The cost of all construction has gone up, and we will honor that. But the bond will remain at $5.9 million. We are confident we will be able to complete this.”