Mallory McDermott guided a pair of Kennedy Elementary School students through a math worksheet over Zoom this week.
The University of Dubuque senior helped Lydia Peter and Sophia Kennedy break down a multiplication problem to find the right answer. Lydia worked on her assignment from her day care while Sophia joined from home.
“Let’s do 12 times four,” McDermott said. “Do you guys know what 12 times four is equal to?”
“Is it 48?” Lydia asked.
McDermott and her classmates this fall are offering virtual tutoring sessions to Kennedy students to offer them support on at-home learning days. It also gives UD education students experience teaching.
The college is among multiple local organizations stepping in to provide tutoring and academic support during a school year marked by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re supporting what the school is doing and trying to not let the gaps develop since they’re not in school for the five days a week,” said Chad Biermeier, teacher education department head at UD.
Supporting students
Eight students in Biermeier’s math and science methods class are offering math tutoring and science lessons to about 25 Kennedy students on the days they are learning from home. Students in Dubuque public schools this fall are alternating in-person and remote learning days because of the pandemic.
Because the pandemic has limited UD education students’ access to schools, virtual tutoring helps them gain teaching experience, Biermeier said.
Kennedy Principal Nick Hess said the opportunity gives his students structure on their at-home learning days and provides them with extra support.
“We’ve seen kids come back and be a little bit more ready because they’ve been able to either preview or review some of the things that are taught in the classroom, so the feedback we’ve had has been really, really positive,” he said.
Sophia said she has enjoyed the tutoring sessions.
“I feel like I’m doing a lot better on my homework ever since I started because I’m getting more of my questions right,” she said.
Clarke University education students also are offering tutoring to Dubuque students this fall.
The Clarke students make themselves available four days per week to George Washington Middle School students on their at-home learning days and to students attending classes fully virtually.
In addition to providing academic support, Clarke students provide the middle-schoolers with a person they can connect with and who can help them get on task, said Ellen Spencer, Education Department chairwoman at Clarke.
“It provides them somebody to just touch base with,” she said. “Because of the pandemic, we don’t have as much contact with individuals as we did at one time.”
At Loras College, teacher education students are offering tutoring to Holy Family Catholic Schools students. While Holy Family is offering daily in-person education, virtual tutoring opportunities give Loras students a chance to continue working with students.
“It was kind of a natural progression to build on that partnership and to design and go with the virtual learning that’s going on,” said David Salyer, director of Loras’ teacher education program.
Loras senior Courtney Schnoor, an elementary education major, is tutoring a first grader in reading and said the virtual tutoring gives him a chance to work with more technology.
“I think it teaches a lot of behavior skills, too, because he’s expected to focus, listen,” Schnoor said. “I can just see the growth since I have been tutoring him.”
A safe space
Staff in the City of Dubuque’s Leisure Services Department are offering students in-person opportunities for academic support.
Staff offer supervised study halls for students at Audubon, Fulton and Marshall elementary schools at Comiskey Park’s Comiskey Building on days they are learning remotely.
Students can come during the time frame assigned for their schools, and staff help them with their homework for the day and provide enrichment activities, said Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger.
“It’s really about giving kids a safe space, a quiet place where we’re there to support them,” he said. “Staff will help them the best that they can or help guide the students to figure out where to go to get the answers or to ask the questions.”
The offering aims to help students stay on track on days they aren’t physically in the classroom, Kroger said.
“I think it’s us, as a department, trying to figure out how we can relieve some of that stress and be a supportive outlet,” he said. “I think that’s really important.”