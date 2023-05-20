PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville area residents are invited to a public information session about a planned bridge closure on Wisconsin 80/81.

The meeting is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at City Hall and will go over the temporary closure of the bridge on Highway 80/81 between Super 8 and Dunkin’ south of Business U.S. 151.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.