Dubuque’s city manager recommends raising the city’s water, sanitary sewer and solid waste collection rates next fiscal year.
Mike Van Milligen’s fiscal year 2022 budget recommendation calls for increasing the water and sanitary sewer rates each by 3% and the solid waste rate by 2.6%. The recommendations were included in documents released Friday ahead of the Monday, March 1, City Council meeting, and the recommendations will help frame the discussion as council members start holding budget hearings for the fiscal year that starts on July 1.
Additionally, council members previously approved a 6.76% stormwater rate increase for fiscal year 2021, but it was postponed to this coming fiscal year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collectively, the four increases would cost the average user about $39 more in the coming fiscal year.
There were no rate increases this fiscal year for water, sewer, solid waste or stormwater.
“There is a fixed cost to operate a utility system,” Van Milligen said. “It does require periodic increases. We were able to avoid that last year, but now, there is a need to have it increased.”
Director of Finance and Budget Jennifer Larson said city officials originally considered recommending higher utility rate increases but reduced the requests due to the prolonged financial impacts of the pandemic on residents.
“Because of the pandemic, we were very cost conservative in our budget recommendations,” Larson said. “The increases are now there to cover operating expenses.”
City Council members earlier this month approved a proposal that includes a slight reduction in the property tax rate for next fiscal year. They set a public hearing for Monday on a resolution establishing the maximum amount of property tax dollars the city can collect. That maximum figure was tied to a maximum property tax rate of $10.05 per $1,000 of assessed value, a reduction from this year’s rate of $10.14.
The average homeowner in the city — the owner of a residential property valued at $146,467 — would see the city portion of the property tax bill increase by $12.49 despite the decrease, however.
That is because, next fiscal year, the state’s residential rollback factor will increase the percentage of a property’s value that each resident is taxed on from 55.0743% to 56.4094%.
The budget recommendation also details recommended projects that the city would pursue, which would result in new debt being accrued.
Major projects include spending $5 million on sanitary sewer improvements, allocating nearly $1.7 million to ladder and pumper truck replacement for the fire department and spending $2.1 million for the construction of a riverfront dock expansion that would allow Viking Cruises to moor its ships in Dubuque.
In order to meet the council’s goal of continued debt reduction, the proposed budget also recommends retiring $16.9 million in debt, bringing the total debt reduction for fiscal year 2022 to $1.19 million.
Van Milligen also recommended funding 64 of the requested 132 improvement-level decision packages requested by city departments, totaling $390,611 in annually recurring general fund expenditures and $165,737 in nonrecurring general fund expenditures.
One of the most significant of these spending packages includes the creation of a new Office of Shared Prosperity. City Planning Services Manager Wally Wernimont said the office, which was recommended as part of the proposed Equitable Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan, will work to implement the plan by coordinating poverty reduction efforts between the city and nonprofit organizations, along with gathering data on poverty in the community.
“We have a lot of organizations that are working and doing things related to poverty reduction and prevention,” Wernimont said. “This office will help organize and focus our efforts and communicate among our agencies to help people experiencing poverty.”
The creation of the office will require the city to hire for several positions, including an office director, community engagement coordinator, data analyst and part-time secretary.
Van Milligen also recommends the hiring of a full-time community outreach coordinator to assess the equitable fine and fee reform program, along with assisting in funding the hiring of a teen coordinator for Multicultural Family Center. Van Milligen said these hiring recommendations are being made to advance the City Council’s priority of promoting equity in the community.
“We went through the requests and recommended the ones we thought would best mirror the City Council goals and priorities,” he said.
Overall, the city manager recommends adding the equivalent of 6.78 full-time positions to the city’s workforce at a cost of $462,158.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Council Member Brad Cavanagh said that he believes Van Milligen’s budget recommendation supplies the city with enough resources to pursue its goals without overburdening taxpayers.
“I know there is this knee-jerk reaction to always lower the tax rate,” Cavanagh said. “We need to make sure we are providing the services that we need in the community, but we also need to make sure taxes aren’t so high that we stop seeing growth and progress in the community.”