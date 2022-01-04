A Dubuque County woman recently was sentenced to two to five years of probation for stealing a smoker from a Dubuque grocery store.
Kimberly A. Flores, 47, of Dyersville, Iowa, received a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree theft. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Court documents state that police responded to Hy-Vee, 5300 Dodge St., on Aug. 13 because the store’s stainless steel, trailer-mounted smoker had been stolen. It was valued at more than $16,000.
Dubuque traffic camera footage showed a vehicle hauling the smoker away on Aug. 10, documents state. Kimberly Flores and Allan W. Flores, 37, of Dyersville, were identified as the individuals in the vehicle.
Kimberly Flores was questioned by law enforcement on Aug. 30 and identified the two of them in still photos of traffic camera footage, documents state. She reported that Allan Flores is her husband’s cousin.
Kimberly Flores told law enforcement that she stayed in the vehicle while Allan Flores hooked up the smoker.
Allan Flores recently was sentenced to two to five years of probation for his role in the incident after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree theft.