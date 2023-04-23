Ada Kehr (left), 3, and her sister Elna, 6, both of Dubuque, plant a flower in a cup at the Nutrien Ag Solutions' booth during Party for the Planet at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Luke Morarend, a student volunteer from Iowa State University, sorts Eastern white pines during Party for the Planet at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Jennifer Drayna, director of education at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, helps Maddy Snyder, 7, of Monona, Wis., flap a pair of wings during Party for the Planet at the museum in Dubuque on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Jennifer Drayna, director of education at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, gives a presentation with the American kestrel during Party for the Planet at the museum in Dubuque on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Jennifer Drayna, director of education at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, gives a presentation with a barn owl during Party for the Planet at the museum in Dubuque on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Isla Groshens, 5, of Dubuque, makes a seed bomb at the Dubuque County Conservation booth during Party for the Planet at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Addy Leuchs (from left), and her siblings, Madi and Reid, all 3 and from Dyersville, Iowa, watch an exhibit during “Party for the Planet” at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Saturday.
Ada Kehr (left), 3, and her sister Elna, 6, both of Dubuque, plant a flower in a cup at the Nutrien Ag Solutions' booth during Party for the Planet at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Luke Morarend, a student volunteer from Iowa State University, sorts Eastern white pines during Party for the Planet at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Jennifer Drayna, director of education at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, helps Maddy Snyder, 7, of Monona, Wis., flap a pair of wings during Party for the Planet at the museum in Dubuque on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Jennifer Drayna, director of education at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, gives a presentation with the American kestrel during Party for the Planet at the museum in Dubuque on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Jennifer Drayna, director of education at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, gives a presentation with a barn owl during Party for the Planet at the museum in Dubuque on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Isla Groshens, 5, of Dubuque, makes a seed bomb at the Dubuque County Conservation booth during Party for the Planet at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Addy Leuchs (from left), and her siblings, Madi and Reid, all 3 and from Dyersville, Iowa, watch an exhibit during “Party for the Planet” at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Saturday.
As bright white snow fell onto the deep blue-brown river of the Mississippi River Saturday morning, area educators and conservationists were trying hard to convince visitors at the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium to go green.
Presenters and museum attendees alike were gathered for the annual “Party for the Planet,” put on each year to commemorate Earth Day. The river museum was one of over 120 U.S. institutions to participate in the event as part of a national celebration put on by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
The event brought together visitors from near and far to celebrate the planet and highlight environmental solutions to the mounting climate crisis.
Recommended for you
“I took an ecology class when I was an undergraduate, … and I’ve been trying to do all my little bits ever since to help,” said attendee Jann Rudkin, who was visiting Dubuque from Los Gatos, Calif. “I hope (other people) leave today with the hope and encouragement that they can do their little bit, too.”
The Earth Day celebration included educational booths and presentations on a wide variety of environmental efforts and topics, from how to compost at home to how to turn your yard into a haven for native pollinators.
There were stops with activities for kids on the water cycle, soil health and gardening basics. Museum staff also gave behind-the-scenes tours and showed off some of the museum’s raptors and other animals.
Julia Rodewald was manning the Dubuque County Conservation booth, where she showed visitors how to make “seed bombs,” small balls filled with seeds collected from local parks. When thrown into your backyard, the seeds take root and native grasses grow.
“I try to talk to everybody who stops by about the importance of tall grass prairies,” Rodewald said. “They’re really important for pollinator species that we have here, like the rusty patched bumblebee, and a lot of species need them for food.”
Conservation Programs Director Jared McGovern said the goal of the event and demonstrations like Rodewald’s was to highlight examples of environmental solutions that would leave people feeling hopeful that they can make a difference.
He said that lesson was especially important for the crowds of kids running around the event, adding that it will one day fall to them to push forward environmentally friendly policies and practices.
“A lot of time you hear the news about the nasty, the crisis, the crazy, and that builds urgency for a very short amount of time,” he said. “But what we wanted to do is celebrate the solutions, innovations and people who are moving progress forward.”
Ashley Ayala, of Dubuque, attended Saturday’s event with her husband, Ricky, and kids Autumn, 3; Aubrey, 2; and Hunter, 5 months. She said the family decided to come out to teach the kids about Earth Day, which they’d learned about earlier in the week at day care.
“We just wanted to expose them to different things about the planet, you know, with the different animals that they have and then the educational part of the exhibits,” Ayala said. “We talked about trees and animals, and just really brought it all together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.