Kathy Kieman clutched a handful of brochures and turned a corner between vendors — with floor-to-ceiling home construction and remodeling options available at every step.
“We’re in the middle of building a new house, so we came here for ideas and to see what’s out there,” said Kieman, of Epworth, Iowa.
Kieman was one of a steady stream of people browsing the Tri-State Home and Builders Show on Sunday, the event’s third and final day at the Grand River Center.
The show featured more than 100 vendors displaying products for every phase of the home construction or remodeling process.
“People are just wanting to upgrade their home,” said show organizer William Jackson, of Jackson Expo Group, West Des Moines, Iowa. “They want to remodel and there are so many new products out there that, for not a whole lot of money, can really improve your house. Like the floor coverings and doing stuff on the outside of your house with landscaping. We have the new construction people, too, in case you want to build a new home.”
Kieman looked at windows and beds while browsing the event.
“There’s a lot of different things,” she said.
Jackson said one trend that is catching people’s attention is concrete and stone countertops.
“There’s different kinds of countertops — things that weren’t there five years ago.”
Tim Weiss, of Vanguard Inc., of Dubuque, said he has noticed increased interest in stone countertops from show visitors.
“Definitely there is interest in granite and quartz,” Weiss said. “Stone is a more durable surface.”
Weiss said television do-it-yourself remodeling shows seem to have influenced visitors.
“HGTV has done a lot,” he said. “It is definitely driving interest in quartz countertops.”
Mary Wente, a design consultant with Interiors by Design, of Dubuque, said the TV shows often give homeowners an idea to use as a starting point.
“People come in and say, ‘Can we do the same thing as (TV designer) Joanna Gaines,’ and we try to give them some direction,” Wente said.
Wente said show visitors were interested in items such as back splashes and cabinets.
“We try to stay up on new design trends,” she said.