CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cuba City Common Council members recently approved a 20-year road map that will guide future land use and capital investment decisions.

The comprehensive plan, delivered and accepted at a recent council meeting, covers community living, economic development, government and city services, housing, land use and natural resources and transportation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The plan was created during the course of a year and included multiple feedback sessions and surveys to establish goals and outcomes.

Projects to be tackled in the immediate future include the construction of a Presidential Plaza, which will include a mural and a bike path.

Tags