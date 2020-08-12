CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cuba City Common Council members recently approved a 20-year road map that will guide future land use and capital investment decisions.
The comprehensive plan, delivered and accepted at a recent council meeting, covers community living, economic development, government and city services, housing, land use and natural resources and transportation.
The plan was created during the course of a year and included multiple feedback sessions and surveys to establish goals and outcomes.
Projects to be tackled in the immediate future include the construction of a Presidential Plaza, which will include a mural and a bike path.