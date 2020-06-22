PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Platteville man accused of shooting at a man and hitting him with a gun recently pleaded not guilty to his charges.
Curtis C. Scaife, 36, is charged in Grant County Circuit Court with felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery. His next court hearing is set for Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Court documents state that Scaife got into a fight with another man in a parking lot on May 30. The man, whose name has not been released, reported that he and Scaife were in a fist fight when Scaife grabbed something from inside of his vehicle.
The man reported that “the next thing he remembers is hearing a single gunshot and feeling a bullet whiz past the left side of his head.” Documents state that Scaife then hit him in the head with the gun, and the men were fighting on the ground when some other people intervened.
After Scaife was arrested, a spent bullet casing was found by authorities at the scene, but the handgun was not recovered, documents state.