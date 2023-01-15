Although Pat McNamara’s volunteer efforts for one of Dubuque’s nonprofits didn’t start out as planned, his time helping out thus far has made him want to get more involved.
McNamara has spent the past three years volunteering for DuRide, which provides rides to seniors who are unable or no longer wish to drive. He said he gave his first ride in February 2020, just about a month before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“I joined just in time to see the ridership taper off, but it has rebounded like all of the other things since the pandemic eased,” he said. “It was an interesting time to be getting into it. ... (Not being able to drive) is a real quality-of-life issue for people. I just saw that as a real need in the community.”
Once ridership dropped during the pandemic, McNamara and other DuRide volunteers began helping out the community in other ways, such as making food deliveries or deliveries to the Salvation Army.
One new COVID-19 program in which McNamara participated — and which still is running — is delivering free casseroles made at Convivium Urban Farmstead. McNamara said he helps deliver the casseroles once per week, on top of also driving around riders to their needed destination a few times per week.
“The members to whom we give rides are always very vocal about how appreciative they are that services like this exist and how the drivers are kind to them,” McNamara said. “Some of the people (who use DuRide) are very isolated and may not have much contact with other people. A DuRide driver might be the only person they talk to that day or see.”
Greg Orwoll, executive director of DuRide, said the nonprofit’s ridership has been slowly picking back up. Now, about 140 volunteers provide about 700 rides per month to community members.
More volunteers also are returning to the organization, and Orwoll praised volunteers such as McNamara who have helped with new DuRide programs that emerged from the pandemic.
“We work with so many wonderfully generous people,” Orwoll said. “We hear as much as anything from members about how generous, helpful and friendly our volunteers are, and Pat is certainly one of those folks. He’s one of those do-anything kind of guys.”
McNamara said his favorite part about volunteering is meeting many different people when out on his routes, including getting to know repeat DuRide users.
“Everybody’s got a story, so there’s always a good story involved,” he said. “Hearing some of their background is just very interesting.”
