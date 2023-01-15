PMD: Pat McNamara
Buy Now

Pat McNamara, of Dubuque, has been volunteering with DuRide for 3 years.

 Dave Kettering

Although Pat McNamara’s volunteer efforts for one of Dubuque’s nonprofits didn’t start out as planned, his time helping out thus far has made him want to get more involved.

McNamara has spent the past three years volunteering for DuRide, which provides rides to seniors who are unable or no longer wish to drive. He said he gave his first ride in February 2020, just about a month before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.