The Dubuque Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular returns this week after a year’s interruption due to COVID-19.
Here are some key details about the event, which will be held on Saturday, July 3.
AIRSHOW TIME, PLACE, A CLOSER LOOK
The airshow begins at 5:30 p.m. above the Mississippi River in the vicinity of A.Y. McDonald Park, Hawthorne Street and Volunteer Drive.
Scheduled appearances include the U.S. Army Golden Knight parachute team, U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthog, Iowa National Guard Chinook helicopter, Lucas Oil Pitts plane, Phillips 66 Aerostars aerobatic team, the Vanguard Squadron and the nine-plane Full Throttle formation team, making its initial appearance in Dubuque.
Dubuque Regional Airport will host a free viewing of aircraft involved in the airshow from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. today at the airport.
Donations will be accepted for Veterans Freedom Center. Call Karin Spisak at 563-589-4237 for more information.
FIREWORKS TIME, PLACE
The fireworks display will begin at dusk above the river. It is hosted by Radio Dubuque and Dubuque Jaycees.
PARKING, CLOSURES AND TRAFFIC
Paid parking is available at lots in the vicinity of Kerper Boulevard and the Shiras Avenue Extension. Police will close Kerper in that area when the lots are full. Parking is $20 per vehicle. RV parking is available for $60 per vehicle.
Officials will close several roads today and on Saturday.
Today, Volunteer Drive between Lincoln Avenue and Hawthorne Street will close at 8 a.m. to vehicles and pedestrians. The road will reopen at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, July 4.
A.Y. McDonald Park and boat ramp will close at 10 p.m. today and will reopen at 1 a.m. Sunday.
Three roads will close at 8 a.m. Saturday — Kerper Boulevard at the Roosevelt Street Extension; Hawthorne between Kerper and Rhomberg Avenue; Hawthorne between Kerper and Volunteer; and Harbor Street from the Shiras Avenue Extension to Volunteer.
Authorities say Kerper and surrounding streets can fill up with vehicles after the event.
“We would ask people to be patient after the fireworks show,” said Lt. Ted McClimon, of the Dubuque Police Department. “Vehicular traffic will be held in the lots until pedestrian traffic begins to clear.”
INFORMATION FOR BOATERS
Boaters will be restricted to areas of the river north of Lock and Dam No. 11 and south of the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge during the airshow.
The river will be reopened to boaters between these two locations following the airshow. Boaters can anchor on the east side of red buoys during the fireworks display. A no-wake rule will be enforced through midnight.
NO DRONES ALLOWED
An airspace restriction will prohibit drones within a 5-mile radius of the show site, according to Perry Mason, general manager of Radio Dubuque and one of the show organizers.
“If there is a drone, it will shut down the show,” he said.
Mason said organizers haven’t had problems with drones in the past.
“But more people have drones now,” he said.
Drone operators could also face charges if found in violation of the airspace restrictions.