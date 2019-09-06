State officials confirmed they recently investigated a fish kill in a small private lake in Dubuque.
About 200 fish were found dead floating on top of the lake in Cedar Lake Subdivision off of Cedar Cross Road when Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials responded on Aug. 30.
Fisheries biologist Dan Kirby, of the Iowa DNR, said the fish kill does not stem from any pollution to the lake. Instead, it was more likely caused by problems that started when the fish were put into the body of water.
Kirby said almost all of the dead fish were black crappie of a similar size. Black crappie are capable of breeding in large numbers, which likely caused reduced oxygen levels in the lake, as well as increased stress levels for the fish due to the growing congestion.
That lack of space also likely led to easier transmission of diseases.
Eventually, the congestion of the lake reached a breaking point, resulting in many of the fish dying off, he said.