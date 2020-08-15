For the past few weekends, Anita Arensdorf and her son Luke have spent hours scouring shelves of local stores, preparing ingredients and getting everything in place to preserve their freshly harvested dilly beans.
Although canning beans is a new hobby, Arensdorf and her family decided that in order to conserve their much-loved beans, it was worth a shot.
“It turned out to be quite an adventure,” she said. “It is turning into a family event. In the time of COVID, if you are all going to be together, then you better do something you will all enjoy.”
But when it comes to the first part of canning — finding the right supplies — Arensdorf has run into obstacles.
“Finding canning supplies was a huge challenge,” she said. “We finally found enough jars, but they did not have the lids.”
The early days of the COVID-19 pandemic saw a surge in popularity of at-home gardens. Now that those vegetables are ready for harvest, local gardeners are on a quest to can and preserve this season’s yield.
“We have been selling a lot of canning supplies this year,” said Gerry Gronewold, an assistant manager at Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto. “Right now, I know manufacturers have been trying to get caught up.”
Gronewold said demand is growing for canning supplies, but those are in short supply after manufacturing companies shuttered to stem the spread of COVID-19.
“Right now, I know I am out of the quart-sized jars,” he said. “We are just waiting to be replenished.”
Ray Kruse, food systems program and master gardener coordinator at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach for Dubuque County, said he has traveled to Dyersville from Dubuque to find canning supplies and still come up empty.
“I think the lack of jars we are seeing now is because more people are trying to keep their fresh produce and being self-reliant,” he said. “Our area historically has a lot of canning as part of our traditions. For us to run short on canning supplies in our part of the state is amazing.”
Korrin Schriver and her husband own a farm, and they decided to start canning after having surplus vegetables this year.
“I have done it on and off for a while,” she said. “I kind of learned from my grandparents.”
Although Schriver had some practice with canning in the past, she, too, is having trouble finding supplies.
“I think that has been the biggest challenge for canners,” she said.
Still, after finding the right equipment, budding canning enthusiasts can find recipes online and learn how to preserve their vegetables, Schriver said.
“The nice thing about canning is, you do not have to have a whole lot of equipment, and you do not have to worry about freezer space,” she said. “You can and store it in your cupboard or basement.”