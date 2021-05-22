LUXEMBURG, Iowa — The Iowa State Preserves Board recently toured a state forest in Dubuque County ahead of a vote on a new long-term plan for the site.
Located near Luxemburg in northwest Dubuque County, the largest portion of White Pine Hollow State Forest — 712 acres — is a state preserve. Designated a preserve in 1962, the property is the county’s premier, “unimproved” land and closest to its natural state of nearly any public land in the county, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
“You get a really wild feeling when you’re out there,” said DNR Ecologist John Pearson. “You don’t get far from your car, and you feel like you’re in a completely different place. It requires some outdoor skills to even navigate your way through. It provides a sense of adventure that other places just don’t meet.”
Recently, Pearson guided a group of more than 15 people on a hike through the preserve. The group included the full Iowa State Preserves Board — six members appointed by the governor and DNR Director Kayla Lyon.
The group wound its way, single-file, through the unmaintained footpath starting at the preserve’s southern entrance. That is the only way for a group to walk the area and stay on the trail, as vegetation grows up to the single-track path.
Wild geraniums were beginning to bud, and other native plants enjoyed the undisturbed environment. Wild ginger crept through cuts in bluff faces. The spring canopy of the old growth oaks and newer, still towering, maples was still porous enough to allow plenty of light through.
Signs of wildlife were everywhere, including rarer, daytime appearances of bats feeding over a stream.
“We’ve been putting acoustic detectors on bluff faces to see if species like the northern long-eared bats use these features and found that they do,” said Kelly Poole, a threatened and endangered species staffer for the DNR.
The tour was meant to inform an upcoming June vote by the preserves board on a future plan for White Pine Hollow.
Pearson said that plan includes a continued hands-off approach in some ways but with new management tools meant to preserve the old-growth forest.
“From 75% to 80% of the area will remain the same,” he said. “That will likely mean the replacement of a lot of the oaks with maple, as natural processes do.”
Pearson said about 25% of the area would shift to open woodland management to benefit pines and oaks.
“The proposal there is to do some prescribed burning in the understory,” he said. “That will reveal some mineral soil the pines can generate on.”
White Pine Hollow is open to the public, but much of the land is subject to state preserves rules.