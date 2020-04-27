The five Democratic candidates vying to face Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in November stated their cases during a virtual forum held Sunday, about five weeks before Iowa’s primary election.
Retired Navy Admiral Michael Franken, attorney Kimberly Graham, businesswoman Theresa Greenfield and businessmen Eddie Mauro and Cal Woods discussed health care, climate change and other issues during a virtual rural forum hosted by Southwest Iowa Democrats and livestreamed on the Zoom video-conferencing app and on Facebook.
In-person campaigning has been curtailed by social-distancing requirements and self-isolation restrictions prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The candidates face each other in the June 2 primary. In November, one of them will challenge Ernst, an incumbent elected in 2014.
Sunday, they delivered opening and closing statements that served as bookends to 90 minutes spent fielding questions submitted by moderators Chris Adcock, the Page County Democratic Party chairwoman, Joey Norris, chairman of Montgomery County Democrats, and Zoom meeting participants from southwestern Iowa.
Franken stressed his rural credentials — including working as a farm hand and in a machine shop — while reminding viewers that he served 36 years of active duty in the military and worked as a legislative fellow in Washington, D.C.
“I’m the only one (of the five) with Washington, D.C., experience in policy,” he said. “I know defense, diplomacy and development.”
Graham said living for 25 years in Indianola, Iowa, gave her an understanding of issues important to rural Iowans.
“We need better access in rural Iowa,” she said. “Rural Iowans need access to health care and child care and access to affordable housing. We need to invest in these (rural) communities.”
Greenfield said her experience growing up on a farm, raising a family and running a business gives her an advantage in the race against Ernst.
“We’re in tough times right now, and we need tough leaders who can lead us out of this,” she said. “I know the difficult decisions families are making at the dinner table — about what bills to pay — and I know farmers are struggling. Iowa is a state of small towns, and Washington isn’t working for us.”
Mauro said his work in the public sector in education and the private sector, and with nonprofit organizations, gives him a broad perspective.
“We’re looking for folks who have experience in times of crisis, and I’ve done it as a coach, community advocate and as a businessman,” he said.
“You learn a sense of empathy, and we have to be able to relate to everyone,” he said. “And I became pretty good at asking the tough questions.”
All five candidates said the coronavirus pandemic has exposed faults in American health care — particularly in rural Iowa.
“We need to fix the health care system,” Franken said. “That will go a long way toward pandemic mitigation.”
Graham voiced her support for universal health care coverage.
“You’re never going to hear me say health care should be free, but health care should work like a library,” she said. “We decided libraries have value and that we’re all going to chip in (to financially support them). That’s how health care should work.”
Greenfield endorsed expanding Medicaid to help solidify rural health care.
“Medicaid is a lifeline for our rural hospitals,” she said.
Mauro said the pandemic provides an opportunity to identify and address shortfalls in rural health care.
“We need to look at all of the holes that have been magnified by COVID-19 in our rural communities,” he said.
Woods said the pandemic demonstrates a need to boost the health care workforce in rural Iowa.
“We need to ramp up the number of folks we are sending to medical school and nursing school,” he said.
The five candidates also said rural Iowa could have an important part to play in addressing climate change issues.
“We need to bring a real sense of urgency to the climate crisis for the sake of the next generation,” Woods said. “I am in support of the Green New Deal — we need to incentivize people to use less carbon-based fuels, and Iowa is on the cutting edge of cleaner, greener energy systems with our growing amount of electricity from wind and solar.”
Mauro drew the distinction between weather and climate while advocating for farmers to serve on the forefront of climate change.
“Weather is what we experience today,” he said. “Climate change is something that impacts us over a longer period of time, and we have seen farmers struggling due to floods related to climate change. We need to address this issue.”
Greenfield said addressing climate change can unify Iowans.
“We don’t need to divide people on this issue,” she said. “We need to focus on lowering our carbon footprint and boost Iowa’s economy by growing our economy in a green way.”
Graham said the Green New Deal resolution could serve as a road map to transition people from working in carbon-burning industries to green industries.
“We’re going home to the days of (President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s original New Deal) and investing in people over profits,” she said.
Franken said minimizing the discharge of carbon dioxide should be rewarded.
“We need to include compensation (for reducing carbon) in our way of life,” he said.