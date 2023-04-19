A former chief operating officer at Crescent Community Health Center has filed a lawsuit alleging that the center violated the Iowa Civil Rights Act for sex discrimination and retaliation.

Brooke Gomez Lopez filed the lawsuit against Crescent in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. A trial date has been set in the case for Oct. 15, 2024, in which Gomez Lopez will seek “an amount which will fully and fairly compensate her for her injuries and damages,” the lawsuit states.

