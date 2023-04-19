A former chief operating officer at Crescent Community Health Center has filed a lawsuit alleging that the center violated the Iowa Civil Rights Act for sex discrimination and retaliation.
Brooke Gomez Lopez filed the lawsuit against Crescent in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. A trial date has been set in the case for Oct. 15, 2024, in which Gomez Lopez will seek “an amount which will fully and fairly compensate her for her injuries and damages,” the lawsuit states.
“(Gomez Lopez) engaged in protected activity by making internal complaints about conduct she reasonably believed was illegal discrimination, harassment, and retaliation, and for cooperating in an investigation,” the lawsuit states. “Defendants retaliated against Plaintiff because of her protected activity.”
Attorneys representing Crescent have filed documents denying Gomez Lopez’s claims, as well as many of the specific incidents Gomez Lopez alleges happened.
“While Crescent admits that (Gomez Lopez) made internal complaints and that she participated in an investigation, whether (she) acted in good faith or under a reasonable belief are matters for jury resolution,” documents state. “...Crescent Community Center acted in good faith and for legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons.”
In Gomez Lopez’s initial petition filed Jan. 24, Crescent CEO Gary Collins and Chief Dental Officer Marco Rouman also were listed as defendants. However, Gomez Lopez’s attorneys filed a motion on Feb. 22 dismissing the two men as individual defendants.
Gomez Lopez was hired as a medical assistant by Crescent in 2007, and she took on the role of chief operating officer in 2016, according to the lawsuit. She served as interim CEO for several months prior to Collins being hired in 2019.
“Almost immediately after Collins started, Brooke became concerned by his problematic behavior and unprofessionalism,” the suit states. “Collins disregarded subject matter experts during meetings, manipulated coworkers, and gossiped about executive leadership.”
The suit also claims that Collins became “aggressive and defensive” toward Gomez Lopez when she brought concerns to him.
The suit states that in 2020, Collins removed Gomez Lopez’s direct reports without warning and began excluding her from executive meetings and other internal conversations, a move Crescent’s attorneys deny in their answer to the suit.
“Collins involved appropriate team members in meetings as needed,” the answer states. “...Crescent denies ‘excluding’ anyone from team meetings on a discriminatory basis.”
In June 2021, Gomez Lopez and two other Crescent employees filed a formal complaint with Crescent’s executive board of directors about Collins’ behavior. After the board with the individuals, the suit states an executive coach was hired “to address Collins’ ‘weaknesses.’”
Documents on behalf of Crescent deny this claim, stating that the board hired “a coach for consulting and coaching for its entire C-Suite team.”
One of the individuals who filed the complaint with Gomez Lopez resigned in September 2021, “citing a toxic and unhealthy work environment created by Collins’ continuous bullying and harassment,” the suit claims.
The suit alleges that Collins “did everything possible to diminish Brooke’s authority and retaliate against her” following the June 2021 complaint, including removing her as his out-of-office contact.
“Crescent admits that at times during her employment, Gomez-Lopez acted as Collins’ out-of-office contact,” documents filed on behalf of Crescent state. “Crescent affirmatively states this was not always the case, depending, for example, on Gomez-Lopez’s availability. Other personnel also acted in this role. … Collins identified out-of-contact options depending on job descriptions at the time and depending on who was available.”
Gomez Lopez’s suit alleges that she began being harassed and bullied by Rouman in 2021.
“Rouman berated Brooke during meetings, questioned her competence, and yelled at her so aggressively that other executive team members had to warn him to lower his voice,” the suit claims. “Collins refused to defend Brooke and ignored her complaints, thereby condoning Rouman’s misconduct.”
Gomez Lopez complained to Collins about his and Rouman’s behavior on Jan. 24, 2022, the suit states, including concerns she was being treated differently due to her gender. During the conversation, Collins informed Gomez Lopez that Rouman also complained about her behavior.
Crescent’s executive board investigated complaints from both Gomez Lopez and Rouman, the suit states.
“The investigation deemed Brooke’s gender discrimination ‘unsubstantiated,’ but claimed Brooke had engaged in bullying,” the suit states. “The investigation found Rouman guilty of bullying and ‘[failing] to live up to Crescent’s values of collaboration, dignity, and respect.’ The investigations found Collins guilty of permitting bullying and failing to live up to company values.”
Documents filed on behalf of Crescent admit that an investigation found Gomez Lopez had engaged in bullying and that findings related to Collins and Rouman “paraphrases part of the investigation report.”
Gomez Lopez was fired from Crescent in April 2022, following the release of the investigation’s findings, according to the lawsuit.
Attorneys representing both Gomez Lopez and Crescent did not respond to requests for comment, nor did Rouman.
“Crescent has no comment at this time,” Collins said in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “We do not comment on pending litigation.”