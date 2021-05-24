The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Alan E. Paul, 34, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:23 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Monroe Court on charges of first-degree harassment and disorderly conduct-abusive language.
- Travis J. Humphrey, 25, of 2046 Washington St., was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East 20th Street on charges of domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault. Court documents state that Humphrey assaulted Michaela R. Cook, 29, also of 2046 Washington St.
- Jason F. Specht, 45, of 524 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Rhomberg Avenue on charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated, second-degree harassment and interference with official acts.
- Heather L. Herrig, 32, of 2577 Hanover Drive, was arrested at 8:02 p.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Herrig assaulted Justin N. Allen, 38, of Savanna, Ill.
- Carissa R. Blackburn, 33, of 542 W. 11th St., No. 5, was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Elm Street on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for probation violation.