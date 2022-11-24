It really did happen, even if the details sound like the premise of a weird dream.
It was 20 years ago that rock star Bono and movie star Ashley Judd visited Dubuque to meet with community leaders about the AIDS crisis in Africa.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the visit in its Dec. 4, 2002, edition.
It is not every day Bono, Ashley Judd and an NBC Today Show crew show up at your doorstep.
The Irish rock star, the Kentucky-born actress and the network cameramen arrived at Dubuque’s doorstep Tuesday afternoon for a meeting on the AIDS crisis in Africa at the Grand Harbor Resort & Waterpark.
Three tour buses deposited Bono, Judd and their entourage at the hotel’s door shortly after 2 p.m. for a one-hour meeting with Dubuque community leaders.
Bono said he liked what he saw of the area.
“I’ve been looking at it through the cinemascope of the plate-glass window there, and I must say it looks beautiful in the snow,” he said. “It makes me feel quite at home, actually.”
Bono’s Dubuque appearance came during a week-long, seven-state AIDS awareness tour that kicked off Sunday — World AIDS Day — in Lincoln, Neb., and has included stops in Des Moines, Iowa City and the Quad Cities.
Some arriving at the meeting said Bono’s celebrity status helped convince them to attend.
“I think the fact we have some celebrity status given to our community warrants a listen,” said Nicholas J. Schrup III, president and chief executive officer of American Trust and Savings Bank and the chairman of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.
Celebrities often tout causes, Schrup said, just not normally in Dubuque.
“I think it is novel, for a change, to see some of these high-priority items by certain celebrities come to rural America,” Schrup said.
A recent British poll pegged Bono, whose given name is Paul Hewson, as the most powerful figure in the global music industry.
Bono’s band, U2, first gained prominence in the 1980s. The band’s 12th studio album, “All That You Can’t Leave Behind,” was released in 2000 and has sold 10 million copies worldwide.
“I think it is incredible a guy like that takes the time to promote any cause,” Schrup said.
While the 42-year-old rock vocalist and the 34-year-old movie star might seem like an unlikely pairing, a tour organizer described the celebrities as good friends who share a passion about AIDS.
Judd, the daughter of country-music star Naomi Judd and the younger half-sister of singer Wynonna Judd, has served as an activist advocating for young people with AIDS.
The accompanying Today Show crew is filming a portion of the tour for a segment airing Thursday. Bono will appear via a live remote from Chicago during the segment.
According to New York-based segment producer Kerry Byrnes, Bono is not your average rock star.
“It’s nice to see a rock star with a brain and conviction,” Byrnes said. “I have never seen anything like this.”
