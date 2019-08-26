SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Blvd.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-noon Intermediate line dancing.
Tuesday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers performing; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Dubuque Area Congregations United Social & Potluck Picnic, 6 p.m., Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive, Visitor Center Porch. Bring a dish to share along with tableware. Beverages provided. The Crop Walk Kick Off will feature a program by Josh Jasper, of Resources Unite. Donations will be accepted for the Dubuque Food Pantry.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
PERFORMING ARTS
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level, entrance on 13th Street. Details: 563-599-2748.
McKain Lakey + Scott Cornwell, 7 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Free Movie Monday: “Five Feet Apart,” 5:30 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Rated PG-13, the film tells the story of two teens with life-threatening illnesses who fall in love despite all obstacles.
Tuesday
Bad Art Night, 6:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Explore your nonexistent artistic side. For ages 18 and older. Registration not required.
Learning
Tuesday
Family Safety Night, 6 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. There will be K-9 unit demonstrations and a “Hidden in Plain Sight” program with DARE officers. Free to attend.
Kids Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Monthly book discussion for ages 7-11.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Sunshine Family Restaurant, 401 Central.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in, 6-7 meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hangups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be lord in every area of your life.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, room 4. Open meeting.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Bartels conference room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmell, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Magic: The Gathering Club, 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. The game combines collectible cards with strategic game play. Join Ben from Comic World & Games as he teaches the basics of the game.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill.
Genealogy with Ann, 6:30 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Ct SE. Librarian Ann Boeckenstedt will be on hand to help you start or continue your five generation ancestor chart. Learn about free websites for genealogy research.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.