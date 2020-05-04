News in your town

During pandemic, local teachers, parents working to serve special-education students virtually

11 more COVID-19 cases, another death in Dubuque County; new cases in Crawford, Jackson counties

Dubuque teen charged with attempted murder pleads guilty to lesser charges

Local colleges deal with financial impact of coronavirus

1 killed in Clayton County when truck hits tree, starts on fire

Police: Dubuque man threatened to kill mom with hammer, broke window

Biz Buzz: Produce business opens at new Dubuque site; brewery to have river view; local business leaders get national exposure

1 injured in motorcycle crash near Darlington

Person who makes a difference -- A passion for preservation: Dubuque woman recognized for service

Vintage cars rumble through Dubuque during cruise

Documents: Former Dubuque school administrator accused of stealing $53,000 in 2019, selling district equipment

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Sunday afternoon)

Vintage cars rumble through Dubuque during cruise

Police: Dubuque man threatened to kill mom with hammer, broke window

1 day after highest single-day total, 11 more COVID-19 cases, another death in Dubuque County

1 killed in Clayton County when truck hits tree, starts on fire

1 injured in motorcycle crash near Darlington