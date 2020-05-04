The postponement of an annual car festival did not deter auto enthusiasts from rolling down their windows and popping the tops as they rumbled through Dubuque on Sunday.
The Cruise Dubuque event attracted drivers of more than 225 hot rod and vintage vehicles along with a smattering of motorcycles, dragsters and luxury convertibles from across the tri-state region.
Participants, who gathered at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, took advantage of the sunny skies not only to get out and enjoy the weather, but also to kindle nostalgia for seniors as they drove past assisted living and skilled nursing facilities along the route.
“Those people are locked down,” said event organizer John Wells, of Bettendorf, Iowa. “This is a way to bring something to them and let them see some old classic cars rolling by.”
Cruise Dubuque occurred in lieu of the annual Vintage Torque Fest, which was postponed to July 3-5 because of COVID-19 restrictions and concerns.
Wells said the idea for the new event emerged from discussions with participants and Travel Dubuque.
“We had a lot of people privately emailing and said (they) were going to go to the fairgrounds and cruise around Dubuque anyway,” he said. “There are a lot of people that are going to be itching to get their cars out.”
Normally, Torque Fest includes a cruise from the fairgrounds to Galena, Ill., so hosting a cruise was a natural fit and could bring joy to viewers.
“I think we might have drove some of them,” said Bernice Martensen, 81, laughing.
She sat with her husband, Benny Martensen, outside Oak Park Place waiting for more cars to pass through the senior living complex’s driveway.
Benny was particularly impressed with a rose and white 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air, which reminded him of his own 1958 model.
Later, drivers traveled to Veteran’s Memorial Park, followed by a downtown cruise that consisted of a loop along Loras Boulevard and Bluff, First and Locust streets.
Dubuque resident Chuck Sorka sat inside his 1931 Ford Model A, one of 13 vintage cars the retired farmer owns.
“He can’t keep them straight,” joked his wife, Colleen Sorka, from the passenger seat.
Chuck said the vehicles remind him of his childhood when he would play inside those that had been discarded in farm fields.
“Scrap metal wasn’t worth much back then,” he said.
Mark VanEpps also drove a Model A, but his vehicle boasted a boogie board on the roof and an American flag lazily flapping in the breeze.
Although the car looks unfinished, the Dodgeville, Wis., auto mechanic actually painted it to look aged. He and two buddies restored the vehicle about six years ago after VanEpps, while deer hunting, discovered it abandoned in the woods.
“The roof was gone and the sides had folded in. You had to have an imagination to ever think it would be a car again,” he said. “It was worth saving.”
VanEpps takes the Ford on cruises and during its second life, the vehicle has racked up 15,000 miles.
During the Christmas season, he mounts a Christmas tree and model of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in the rear bed.
“I was driving through Kwik Trip,” VanEpps said. “This little boy walked out of the door with his dad. He says, ‘Daddy! Santa’s got a hot rod!’”