Local officials say the COVID-19 pandemic likely will have a lasting effect on procedures at polling sites.
Both Iowa and Wisconsin have held statewide elections during the health crisis.
Mo Hansen is the clerk/treasurer of the Town of Waterloo, Wis. He said voters will be able to sense the change.
“It leaves a hint of bleach smell in the air, so voters know we did our jobs,” he said. “We’re going to keep cleaning the places (extensively).”
Hansen took over the position just ahead of Wisconsin’s April 7 primary. The previous clerk, Ted Faust, resigned on April 6 due to concerns he had about the safety of holding an election during a pandemic.
Grant County, Wis., voting sites employed new procedures that included heavy sanitization, personal protective equipment, social distancing and drive-through voting.
West of the Mississippi River, Dubuque County Deputy Commissioner of Elections Jenny Hillary had a bit more time to prepare for Iowa’s June 2 primary. But she employed the same measures.
“I could definitely see the continued use of ... hand sanitizer, always sanitizing surfaces, even beyond (the 2020 general election in) November,” she said. “The polling place markers (could remain) too, even after the fall.”
Voters were asked to stand on floor markers 6 feet apart, although there was a record low in-person turnout for the primary in Dubuque County — and record-high early voting.
Clayton County (Iowa) Auditor Jennifer Garms said the additional space needed for social distancing could make finding sites for in-person voting more difficult.
“That calls into question some of our current polling places, if they are large enough to allow for social distancing,” she said. “Then, too, there might be places that won’t let us use them.”
Garms said that could prompt more of a reliance on public buildings such as schools.
A big outcome of the 2020 primary was the increased use of absentee voting due to the pandemic. Both Iowa and Wisconsin saw dramatic increases in absentee mail-in voting this year, as was intended by election officials.
In Iowa, part of that swell was due to Secretary of State Paul Pate sending absentee ballot request forms to every registered primary voter in the state. Dubuque County Auditor Denise Dolan also earlier sent them to every registered primary voter in her county.
But this follows a trend of nearly a decade of more and more voters turning to early or absentee voting rather than casting ballots on Election Day.
Garms thinks the recent election only further locked in that trend, and the increase will stick.
“We’ve had 35% be absentee before, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it is higher than that,” she said. “A lot of people who voted absentee in this past election enjoyed it or found it to be convenient and will do it again in November and maybe on.”
For the primary election, Clayton County’s voter precincts were consolidated into one polling place for Election Day. In Dubuque County, the 35 precincts voted in nine locations.
Garms and Hillary, though, said that likely was a one-off, as turnout for November’s general election is expected to be too high to employ that same strategy.