Dubuque Community Schools officials will hold outdoor graduation ceremonies this year in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Graduation will be held on May 29 at Dalzell Field, Superintendent Stan Rheingans wrote in a message to families on Thursday. The Dubuque Senior High School ceremony will start at 10 a.m., and Hempstead High School’s graduation will take place at 3 p.m. The events also will be shown online.
“While we continue to move closer to normal, we will again make adjustments to this year’s graduation ceremony to ensure that we are providing a safe environment for our students and their families,” Rheingans wrote.
If weather is an issue on May 29, the graduation ceremonies will be moved to May 30.
Rheingans wrote that using Dalzell Field will allow for both physical distancing and a greater number of attendees. Each graduate can receive up to eight tickets based on the field’s capacity, he wrote. More information about ticket reservations will be sent to families in the coming weeks.