A Dubuque woman recently was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to several charges, two of which stem from reported assaults.
Lenisha C. Metcalf, 25, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon and first-degree harassment, as well as to three counts of interference with official acts. Metcalf will receive credit for time already served in jail.
Additional charges of domestic assault while displaying or using a weapon, domestic assault with injury, restrictions on transportation of alcohol, providing false identification information and two counts of public intoxication were dismissed.
The domestic assault charge stems from an Oct. 31, 2020, incident, during which Metcalf assaulted Coshawndra Jenkins, 28, at their residence, according to court documents.
“Both (Metcalf and Jenkins) accused the other of physically assaulting each other and displaying a knife towards each other,” documents state.
The first-degree harassment charge stems from a Jan. 20, 2021, incident also involving Metcalf and Jenkins, according to documents.
Documents state that Metcalf grabbed a knife from the kitchen of their residence and “began to swing it in attempts to cut and stab Jenkins” until Jenkins fled into a bedroom. Metcalf then stabbed the bedroom door several times and threatened to stab Jenkins before fleeing the residence, documents state.