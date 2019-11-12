A planned merger between two health care companies -- one of which operates a Dubuque hospital -- has been called off. 

UnityPoint Health officials on Tuesday night issued a press release saying a previously announced merger with Sanford Health won't go forward. UnityPoint is the parent company of UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. 

The merger, announced in June, would have created a health system that is "among the top 15 largest nonprofit health systems in the country," a press release at the time stated. 

UnityPoint Health operates 280 physician clinics and 32 hospitals throughout the Midwest. Sanford Health has 44 hospitals and a presence in 26 states and nine countries, according to the organization's website. 

But a release issued this evening stated that UnityPoint officials "will not be moving forward with a formal partnership." The release does not include details of the split, though it notes UnityPoint has "great respect for Sanford Health." 

