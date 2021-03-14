DYERSVILLE, Iowa — It was a far cry from last year’s festivities that saw marching bands braving cold winds and damp flurries and the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic weighing heavily on the minds of parade-goers.
This year, perhaps a hint of Irish luck was on organizers’ side.
A day plentiful in sunshine, spring-like temperatures and a celebration of Irish heritage greeted attendees from surrounding areas for Dyersville’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Mass and Parade on Saturday.
The day-long event organized by the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ancient Order of Hibernians Dubuque County Division No. 1 kicked off with a Leprechaun Leap for kids, followed by the 40th annual Gaelic Gallop, Shamrock Bike Ride from Dyersville to Farley and Mass at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier.
Events culminated in a parade throughout the city, with live music at local establishments taking place into the evening.
Kids waved gleefully at passing parade floats bedecked in bright green, as the sound of bagpipes from the Dubuque Fire Pipes & Drums ensemble made its way down the street.
Some gathered early along the parade route to take part in lawn games, toast with a beverage or simply be in the company of friends and family who wondered if the event would take place this year.
“We were a little worried it might not happen,” said Alesha Kress, a former Dyersville resident now living in Dubuque who opted not to attend last year’s parade. This year, she returned with friends from Milwaukee and Ohio in tow.
“This is such a Dyersville tradition, and it’s a wonderful thing for a wonderful community,” Kress said. “It’s been a long haul, and it’s nice to see people out with their families. It feels a little more back to normal.”
Jesse Burkle, of Epworth, attended with his wife, Kristin; neighbor, Jill Proctor; and seven children between the two households.
“We’re here for the good weather and the beer,” Jesse proclaimed — Kristin chiming in, “And also for the kids.”
While the families didn’t worry about the parade not taking place this year, they said they were happy to see so many feeling comfortable enough to attend.
While most were unmasked, groups generally kept some distance from other groups.
“It’s a good thing for everyone to feel a sense of normal,” Proctor said. “I think a lot of people are ready to start putting the pandemic behind them.”
The event was one of the last to take place in the area in 2020, just as others were being called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it’s one of the first to make a return — something officials carefully considered, even with gathering restrictions lifted by the State of Iowa.
“It always had been a discussion to take a hard look at what we were going to be able to do this year,” said Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karla Thompson. “We didn’t want to make a decision too soon because things continued to change by the week. But by the end of January and early February, we felt comfortable that this was something we would be able to do, and we knew that with the kind of event it was, if we needed to cancel at the last minute, we could.
“Being one of the first events for the year definitely sets precedence in what the rest of the year could look like for us.”
Being an outdoor happening also helped organizers believe they could proceed with caution.
In addition to encouraging social distancing, participants in the parade avoided throwing candy or distributing items among the crowd.
Although awareness of the pandemic remained ever present, the event managed to provide a much-needed boost in morale, organizers commented.
“I think people were ready to get back outside and were looking forward to seeing something get back to normal,” Thompson said. “The businesses especially needed the people to be out there.”
Heidi Huisman, owner of the antique shop The Bird’s Nest, said that while the parade doesn’t typically send many into nearby stores, the foot traffic offers a reminder that local businesses are still there.
“People don’t always like carrying items with them when they’re at the parade, but it’s nice to see people stopping in, thinking maybe they’ll stop by again,” she said. “The atmosphere of the parade has changed this year and for the better. It feels more about family than people just coming down to have a drink. For the kids especially who have been through a lot this school year, I think the opportunity to get outside and celebrate is exactly what they need.”
For Thompson, just seeing so many in the community smile was enough of a cause for celebration.
“I just looked forward to seeing people out on the streets again, happy,” she said. “It’s the little things like this that are going to make us smile again.”