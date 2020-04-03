LANCASTER, Wis. — You could say that being a musician is in Marty Busch’s blood.
He can trace the lineage of musicians in his family back to when his ancestors immigrated to the U.S. from Germany in 1870.
“It’s been in the family for many, many generations,” Busch said.
Busch, 64, of Lancaster, has spent much of his life devoted to aspects of the tri-state area music scene. For years, he has played trombone in local bands while tuning and restoring area pianos professionally.
“I’m not one to leave a piano at the wrong pitch,” Busch said. “I stay at it until it sounds great.”
Busch started learning to play the trombone when he was 5 years old. At age 11, he played his first professional gig with his brothers for a wedding in Cuba City.
His love of music continued as he played in bands and ensembles in high school, at University of Wisconsin-Platteville and in his professional life.
“I just was involved in playing professionally for a long time, so when you get into somewhat of a network of musicians, you get other opportunities to play in other bands also,” Busch said.
He remains active in his brother’s Larry Busch Band and with Hunter Fuerste and his American Vintage Orchestra. He also is chairman of the Lancaster Community Band.
Busch also helped start a partnership between Lancaster and the City of Heiden, Germany, through which musicians from each country visit the other.
“My ability to play, perform music ... gives you the opportunity to travel and meet people that you may not otherwise get,” Busch said. “This is why things like music in our schools is so important, because it gives people an opportunity for a lifelong activity.”
Larry Busch said his family brings a unique musical style to the area by offering live big band, jazz and ballroom dance music. Though he tries not to be biased by the family connection, he says his brother is a talented musician.
“His trombone playing is — what’s a good word? Extraordinary,” Larry Busch said.
Marty Busch makes his living tuning, selling and restoring pianos at Busch Music in Lancaster.
His work has included rebuilding old nickelodeons, restoring pianos in various states and installing automatic playing systems.
“It’s very gratifying work,” Busch said. “It’s very difficult work. ... The old adage is true. Nothing worthwhile is really ever that easy.”
Busch has tuned pianos around the tri-state area, including for about 25 area school districts, local colleges, about 100 churches and plenty of private homes.
David Murphy, who teaches middle and high school music for Lancaster Community Schools, said that in addition to tuning pianos, Marty Busch helps with the sound system for school performances. Busch also is supportive of local musicians and students.
“He loves the science of what makes instruments work, and he’s willing to share that knowledge with anyone who’s willing to listen,” Murphy said.