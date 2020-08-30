Health board passes mask mandate
After receiving extensive public comment on both sides of the issue, Dubuque County Board of Health members Wednesday unanimously supported establishing a mask mandate to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The mandate would apply to the entirety of the county outside of the city of Dubuque. The board’s recommendation now goes to the county Board of Supervisors, though it was not immediately clear when that body might vote on it.
The proposed resolution is similar to one passed by the Dubuque City Council this month.
If the mandate is approved, people over the age of 3 would have to wear face coverings in interior public spaces and businesses, as well as when they are outside if they are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from others. Businesses would be prohibited from serving people who enter their premises without masks. Exceptions exist, such as for those with breathing difficulty or under oxygen treatment, or those legally or medically required not to wear masks, even without a written order.
This mandate would last until the Iowa governor removes the state’s emergency declaration, with the possibility of extension by the Board of Health.
Analysis finds Virus tallies differ
An analysis by the Telegraph Herald shows that 22% of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were not factored into the 14-day positivity rate on Thursday.
The 14-day period that ended Wednesday night marked the first two-week stretch in which the newspaper checked the state’s coronavirus figures consistently at midnight. It disproved claims by state officials that the TH’s county-specific positivity rate calculations — which remain consistently higher than those released by the state — were being skewed by the times at which the newspaper checked the state’s totals.
At 12:01 a.m. Aug. 13, the state reported a total of 21,163 COVID-19 tests in Dubuque County and 1,722 positive cases. Through the end of the day Wednesday, there were 2,248 new tests and 213 new cases in the county, resulting in a positivity rate of 9.5%.
However, an examination of the state’s website shows that only 167 of these new cases were assigned to specific days in the 14-day period. Thus, 46 of the 213 — or about 22% of new positives — were not factored into the state’s calculation of the county’s rate. These figures led to a lower state-reported positivity rate of 7.1%.
Dubuque schools reopen with protocols
Table Mound Elementary School students stood on orange dots spaced 6 feet apart on Monday as they waited to go inside on the first day of school.
But even though Tristan Hiatt’s superhero-themed mask was a little itchy and he had to do a lot of standing before he could enter the building, the new fifth grader was thrilled to be back at school.
“I really miss school,” he said. “I missed the playground. I missed the basketball court.”
Thousands of local students headed back to the classroom Monday as the Dubuque and Western Dubuque school districts and Holy Family Catholic Schools marked their first day of classes, along with students in many other area districts.
It had been more than five months since Iowa schools closed their buildings in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, staff and administrators have instituted a variety of new protocols to help mitigate the virus’ spread.
Students and educators say those changes will take some getting used to, but they feel good about the new school year and being back on campus.
Drowning victim ID’d
Authorities on Tuesday recovered a body from the Mississippi River at Dubuque, and police said it is believed to be a man who went under and did not resurface Saturday night.
Taylor White, 31, of Platteville, Wis., was boating with friends when he dove into the water and did not come back up, Dubuque police said.
“He will be sorely missed,” said Bill Featherston, a friend and former Little League coach of White’s, who had been driving the pontoon carrying White and other friends.
Police responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the river near Schmitt Harbor, 2210 Chaplain Schmitt Drive, after an emergency call from a boater.
Authorities searched the area Saturday night, Sunday and Monday but were unable to locate White.
Dubuque emergency responders were dispatched to the Ice Harbor shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday when the body was spotted by a passerby.
Flexsteel’s losses mount
One day after Flexsteel Industries reported major losses, company leaders discussed past, current and future challenges faced by the business.
CEO Jerry Dittmer acknowledged during a conference call Tuesday that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been greater than the company initially anticipated.
“When we last spoke to you (in April), we had high hopes that the pandemic would be behind us by now,” Dittmer said. “Unfortunately, we are still in the grips of COVID, it is doing widespread damage to our well-being and the economy, and there is no end in sight.”
Flexsteel on Monday reported a nearly $26 million net loss for its fourth quarter, which ended on June 30, and a $26.8 million deficit for the fiscal year as a whole.
For the full fiscal year, which also wrapped up June 30, Flexsteel had net sales of $366.9 million, down 17% from $443.6 million one year prior.