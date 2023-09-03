Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
WIOTA TOWNSHIP, Wis. — Authorities said a man was injured Friday after losing control of his motorcycle in Lafayette County.
Brian W. Bahr, 31, of Adell, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash happened at about 1:10 p.m. Friday along Wisconsin 78 in Wiota Township. The release states that Bahr was traveling down Wisconsin 78 when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.
His motorcycle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
