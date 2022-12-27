A man has been sentenced to two years of probation after police reported arresting him with over 100 pounds of marijuana three years ago.
Graham M. Musial, 39, of Stephenson, Mich., was recently given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver less than 50 kilograms.
As part of a plea deal, charges of failure to affix drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley.
Court documents state that a Dubuque County Sheriff's Department deputy stopped Musial on Sept. 8, 2019, after Musial was clocked going north on U.S. 61/151 at 68 mph in a 55 mph zone. Musial told the deputy that he was on his way home in Michigan from a vacation in Colorado.
Deputies brought out a K-9 after Musial failed to answer a question about a black duffle bag in his vehicle and refused to give authorities consent to search it. The K-9 alerted deputies to the presence of a narcotic in the vehicle, documents state.
Deputies discovered two large duffle bags in the trunk of Musial's vehicle containing "numerous vacuum-sealed packages of a green plant material," documents state. Another bag contained "numerous packages of individually wrapped gummies."
"The total weight of the packages was approximately 146.45 pounds," documents state.